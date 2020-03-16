WOAH! Netizens call Kartik Aaryan a ‘Humble Soul’ as he acknowledges his young fans’ demand, See video

Kartik Aaryan who is till basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has kickstarted his upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is currently one of most adorable and popular actors of Bollywood. The records set by his last movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are still untouchable and unbreakable. Kartik enjoys a huge, loyal fan following, and the reason behind this is his compassion towards them. However, Kartik’s recent gesture towards his young fan has grabbed the limelight.

Recently, Kartik was spotted at Sajid Nadiadwala's office. While leaving the premises, the actor got mobbed by a herd of fans. However, Aaryan welcomed them and posed for them. A little boy was trying to get a selfie with him, but he was not getting a proper frame due to height differences. The boy asked him and Kartik calmly stood for a while and clicked a selfie with him.

As soon as the video got surfaced it went viral in no time. Netizens appreciated Kartik's gesture and praised him. A user wrote, "Acha lagta h jab ye celebrity kuch aisa kerte hai." Another user wrote, "Ye ladka gwalior ka naam roshan kar raha hai." One of the user asserted, "Humble and down to earth." A netizen added, "You are Such a humble. Person koki... @kartikaaryan

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. His other projects include Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

