Woah! Netizens speculate due date as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go vacationing in London

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been setting couple goals with their relationship. Fans love how they keep things private and how much they cherish each other.

As per reports, Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child together. But the duo are abroad enjoying some quality time together. And a picture of their date is going viral.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make it to entertainment news every single time. Be it for the pictures they share or don't share, the way they communicate with gestures on the cricket field and more.

And now, a picture of Virat and Anushka is going viral. The love birds are in London right now. Virat was seen wearing spects, a long tweed jacket denim and tee. He seems to be wearing excessive clothing.

Anushka, on the other hand, was seen in a winter jacket. She has her hair parted on one side. Anushka is glowing and how! The baby bump would be hidden behind the jacket.

They are posing with the head chef of Bombay Bustle restaurant it seems. The Christmas spirits are high in London already as we see some decor in the background.

Talking about the picture which has been shared by a Redditor, netizens have taken to the comments section and are discussing the due date of the actress and Virat's paternity leave.

Netizens started discussing whether Anushka is due this month or next year in February. Virat is going to play in the South African Test Series which is happening in December.

And they have deduced that it would be later then as they both are travelling. Check out the snapshot of the post and the comments here:

Anushka and Virat have not made any pregnancy announcements as of yet. However, during the World Cup tournament, Virat and Anushka were snapped loads of times together.

A video from their Bengaluru stay went viral in which Anushka was seen having a pregnancy walk already. The actress wore a baggy dress but there was a hint of a baby bump alright.

