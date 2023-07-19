WOAH! Pervien Dastur Irani reveals THIS filmmaker told her she will never become a heroine after Maine Pyar Kiya

MUMBAI: Sooraj Barjatya’s Pyar Kiya is one of the iconic films made in Indian cinema. The movie starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles, but there were many other actors like Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Pervien Dastur Irani, Laxmikant Berde, and others in the film who played pivotal parts.

While of course, all the actors went on to have a great career further in the film industry, one actress we didn’t get to see much in movies was Pervien Dastur Irani. But, she is back in the limelight and recently gave an interview where she spoke about many things.

She revealed that she started her acting career with theatre and while talking about how she was cast in Maine Pyar Kiya, Pervien revealed that Sooraj Barjatya’s father, Raj Kumar Barjatya, told her that she will never become a heroine after starring in the 1989 release movie.

Pervien said, “I started doing theatre, and one play after another happened. The big production houses of English plays would call me and it just kept happening. Sooraj ji was casting for the movie and he came to watch one of my plays. I don’t remember the play, but I think it was a comedy. He wanted someone who is in contrast to Bhagyashree, a very modern-looking girl. He then got his dad and grandfather, and they all approved me.”

“Later, I was called to the Rajshri office for a narration. His father gave me the whole narration about every character and what scenes I have, everything. It was a narration for two hours. So, I told him it was a very good story, but he told me if you do this role you will never become a heroine. It was very sweet of him. He was very nice that we have selected the heroine, so you don’t have a chance to become a heroine in this film. But, forget being a heroine; I had no intention to act in a Hindi film. So, it was okay and I had a very nice time. It was a lovely setup,” she added.

Pervien played the role of Seema in the movie who is a rich brat and loves Salman Khan’s character Prem. It was a very vampish role.

