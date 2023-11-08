WOAH! Posters of Shehnaaz Gill’s new film Thank You For Coming unveiled; her fans can’t keep calm

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi will be seen in a movie together titled Thank You For Coming. The posters of the film have been released and Shehnaaz’s fans can’t keep calm.
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill made her Hindi film debut with a supporting role in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While her role was small, her fans were excited to see her in the film. Now, the actress surprised everyone recently with the announcement of her second movie.

Shehnaaz will next be seen in Thank You For Coming which she has already shot. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

Well, Shehnaaz’s fans are super happy about her second Hindi film, and they simply can’t keep calm. A fan commented, “All posters look amazing and so interesting cant wait to watch #shehnaazgill in this new role the whole team will rock TIFF so exciting.” Another netizen commented, “Finally the wait is over here comes our girl #shehnaazgill.”

One more fan wrote, “She looking so hot we are so proud of her we love u shehnaaz forever super duper excited.” Check out the comments below...

Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani, and it is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor. The producers have earlier teamed up for a women-centric film which was titled Veere Di Wedding. The movie, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania, was a super hit at the box office.

Now, let’s wait and watch what response Thank You For Coming will get.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

