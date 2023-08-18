WOAH! Price of Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel’s most expensive bag will leave you SHOCKED

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel is currently enjoying the super success of Gadar 2. The actress after a very long time has starred in a movie and that has also become a blockbuster. Well, apart from her acting chops, Ameesha is known for her fashion choices as well, and makes everyone’s head turn with the outfits that she wears and the bags that she carries.

Today, let’s talk about the collection of Ameesha’s bags. The actress loves bags, and owns many branded bags. A few months ago, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the actress revealed that she has around 16 Birkin bags, and one of them is a customised one.

The actress also has a croc Birkin bag and she claims that it costs around Rs. 60-70 lakh. Yes, you read it right! Ameesha calls the Birkin as the ‘Rolls Royce of Bags’ and she stated that one has to be in the waiting list for around 5-10 years to get a Birkin’s bag, but she is fortunate to get one easily.

Ameesha also has a Louis Vuitton bag made of croc and snake skin. She states that it’s a limited edition and she got it from London.

The actress also has bags of other brands like Chanel, Fendi, Versace, Dior, and others.

Clearly, Ameesha loves bags and she doesn’t mind spending so much money on it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

