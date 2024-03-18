Woah! As Rakul Preet Singh completes 10 years in the industry, let's take a look at the actors she has worked with over the years while creating magic on-screen

MUMBAI: Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh has completed a decade in the Indian film industry and her journey as an actress has been nothing short of spectacular and inspirational.

From monumental achievement in the PAN India film industry ,to time and again proving her talent, perseverance, and the ability to adapt, Rakul Preet Singh has become a name synonymous with versatility and charm, recently marked a decade in the film industry.

As we applaud this milestone, let's delve into the diverse array of actors she has shared the screen with, creating memorable moments and cinematic magic.

Rakul Preet's Bollywood journey reached new heights when she collaborated with the versatile Ajay Devgn. Their on-screen chemistry in De De Pyaar De was not only refreshing but also garnered acclaim. The duo has continued their successful partnership in upcoming projects like Thank God and Runway, promising audiences more entertainment and chemistry.

Rakul Preet's collaboration with Telugu megastar Ram Charan in Bruce Lee: The Fighter showcased her ability to seamlessly transition across languages. The film was a visual treat for fans, combining high-energy performances with a gripping storyline.

Rakul Preet joined forces with Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, in the action-packed film Cuttputlli. The dynamic duo brought a perfect blend of charisma and intensity to the screen, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating their next collaboration.

Venturing into the realm of unconventional storytelling, Rakul Preet collaborated with the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G. This collaboration not only added another dimension to her filmography but also showcased her commitment to diverse and meaningful roles.

Rakul Preet's on-screen camaraderie with the charismatic Sidharth Malhotra has been a highlight of her career. From the intense thriller Aiyaary to the upcoming comedy Thank God, this duo has displayed a commendable range, proving their ability to excel in varied genres.

In Nannaku Prematho, Rakul Preet shared the screen with the powerhouse of talent, Jr. NTR. The film not only showcased their on-screen chemistry but also highlighted Rakul's ability to hold her ground alongside one of Tollywood's most celebrated actors.

Rakul Preet's collaboration with Naga Chaitanya in Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Autonagar Surya demonstrated her versatility in handling romantic narratives. Their on-screen pairing received acclaim for its natural charm and the ability to bring love stories to life.

Rakul Preet's collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Spyder was a milestone in her South Indian film journey. The film, blending action and intrigue, allowed Rakul to shine alongside one of the industry's biggest stars.

The charming pairing of Rakul Preet and Rajkummar Rao in Shimla Mirchi added a romantic flavor to her filmography.

Rakul Preet's collaboration with Suriya in NGK brought together two powerhouse talents in the Tamil film industry. Their on-screen synergy added depth to the political drama, contributing to the film's success.

Rakul Preet Singh's collaborations with Arjun Kapoor in Sardar Ka Grandson, Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi underscore their versatility as a on-screen pair. Whether navigating cross-border family dramas or exploring the nuances of romantic comedies and unconventional narratives, the duo has consistently delivered performances that resonate with audiences.

