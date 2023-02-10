Woah! Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani's other career prospects, 'if something doesn't work out...'

Actor Raveena Tandon said that she believes that women should be financially independent, and said that her daughter Rasha, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, won’t be helpless if her acting career doesn’t take off.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 19:45
movie_image: 
Rasha

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon said that she believes that women should be financially independent, and said that her daughter Rasha, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, won’t be helpless if her acting career doesn’t take off. 

Also read - Incredible! Raveena Tandon thinks that her talent helped to take risks by breaking the mold; says ‘I believe I’ve not only survived but thrived in my career’

She said that Rasha is continuing her education while proceeding with her acting ambitions, and that she will be independent regardless of what field she works in.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena said that she hasn’t taken money from anybody since she turned 16. “I can proudly say that I’ve never asked Anil (Thadani, husband) for money, although honestly, it was always dad who took care of my investments earlier, because I’d be working all the time, and I didn’t want to bother myself. And later, Anil has always helped me in handling my finances,” she said.

Raveena said that she strongly believes that women should be financially independent, and this is what she advocates even among her staff. 

Asked if she’d want her children Rasha and Ranbir to not be dependent on her forever, she said, “Of course. Rasha is continuing her education, if it works for her or doesn’t work for her, it’s her passion, it’s her love, it’s her dedication. Tomorrow, god forbid, if something doesn’t work for her, she’s independent enough to stand on her own feet and probably get a job somewhere.”

Also read - Raveena Tandon Gets Nostalgic on India’s Best Dancer 3 as she reminisces about her iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'

Born in 2005, Rasha is expected to make her acting debut alongside the nephew of Ajay Devgn. She is often spotted alongside her mother at public events, and is slowly developing her social media presence. Raveena also has two older daughters, whom she adopted several years ago, and a biological son, Ranbir.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

Raveena Tandon Anil Thadani Rasha Thadani Ranbir Ajay Devgn Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
MUMBAI: On 20th April 2007, two love birds tied the knot and became husband and wife. We are talking about Abhishek...
What! Novelist Hussain Zaidi reveals makers of Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom could have adapted his book in a better way, “I wish makers ne usko…”
MUMBAI: Screenwriter, novelist and former investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi’s best seller books have been adapted...
What! When Parineeti Chopra revealed the reason she walked out of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply to trolls who claim Jawan box-office numbers are fake, “ginta reh!...”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
Woah! Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani's other career prospects, 'if something doesn't work out...'
MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon said that she believes that women should be financially independent, and said that her...
Woah! Raveena Tandon recalls the time she puked after her lips 'brushed' against a co-star
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon is one of the prominent Bollywood actress from the 90s, continues to captivate with her timeless...
Recent Stories
Abhishek Bahchan
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek Bahchan
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
Hussain Zaidi
What! Novelist Hussain Zaidi reveals makers of Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom could have adapted his book in a better way, “I wish makers ne usko…”
Parineeti Chopra
What! When Parineeti Chopra revealed the reason she walked out of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal
Jawan
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply to trolls who claim Jawan box-office numbers are fake, “ginta reh!...”
RAVEENA TANDON
Woah! Raveena Tandon recalls the time she puked after her lips 'brushed' against a co-star
Jennifer
What! Jennifer Aniston called herself 'fat' before bagging the role of Rachel Green, for which she shed 30 pounds