Woah! Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani's other career prospects, 'if something doesn't work out...'

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon said that she believes that women should be financially independent, and said that her daughter Rasha, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, won’t be helpless if her acting career doesn’t take off.

She said that Rasha is continuing her education while proceeding with her acting ambitions, and that she will be independent regardless of what field she works in.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena said that she hasn’t taken money from anybody since she turned 16. “I can proudly say that I’ve never asked Anil (Thadani, husband) for money, although honestly, it was always dad who took care of my investments earlier, because I’d be working all the time, and I didn’t want to bother myself. And later, Anil has always helped me in handling my finances,” she said.

Raveena said that she strongly believes that women should be financially independent, and this is what she advocates even among her staff.

Asked if she’d want her children Rasha and Ranbir to not be dependent on her forever, she said, “Of course. Rasha is continuing her education, if it works for her or doesn’t work for her, it’s her passion, it’s her love, it’s her dedication. Tomorrow, god forbid, if something doesn’t work for her, she’s independent enough to stand on her own feet and probably get a job somewhere.”

Born in 2005, Rasha is expected to make her acting debut alongside the nephew of Ajay Devgn. She is often spotted alongside her mother at public events, and is slowly developing her social media presence. Raveena also has two older daughters, whom she adopted several years ago, and a biological son, Ranbir.

Credits - The Indian Express

