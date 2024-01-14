Woah! Shah Rukh Khan: India's Box Office Maestro with Rs 8500 Crore Earnings

Unveiling the unprecedented success of Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's powerhouse, whose films have surpassed the Rs 8500 crore mark, making him the most successful actor in Indian cinema
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: In the realm of Indian cinema, box office collections are the ultimate measure of a star's success, showcasing their ability to draw audiences and deliver blockbuster hits. Leading the pack with an unparalleled record is none other than the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, whose films have collectively grossed over a billion dollars, approximately Rs 8500 crore, and continue to dominate the global box office.

With a career spanning over 60 films, Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as not only the most successful actor in India but also the reigning star overseas, with his films raking in just over Rs 3000 crore globally. The actor holds a clear lead over his contemporaries, including Akshay Kumar, with a cumulative gross of over Rs 8000 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's journey to the top spot witnessed a significant surge in 2023, where his cumulative gross surpassed Rs 6000 crore, marking a shift in the box office hierarchy. The success of films like "Jawan" (Rs 1150 crore), "Pathaan" (Rs 1050 crore), and "Dunki" (Rs 420 crore and counting) propelled him to the pinnacle, making 2023 his most triumphant year at the box office.

While Akshay Kumar secures the second spot with a cumulative worldwide gross of over Rs 8000 crore, Salman Khan follows closely with his films crossing the Rs 7000 crore mark. Aamir Khan, credited for mega-blockbusters like "Dangal," "PK," and "Secret Superstar," claims a spot on the list as well.

Joining the elite club of actors with films grossing over Rs 5000 crore are industry stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. Noteworthy additions to this league in 2023 include Prabhas and Thalapathy Vijay, both crossing the Rs 5000-crore milestone with successes like "Salaar" and "Leo."

Hrithik Roshan, with box office earnings exceeding Rs 4000 crore, further solidifies the star-studded landscape of Indian cinema. As Shah Rukh Khan continues to reign supreme, his box office dominance stands as a testament to his enduring appeal and unrivalled success in the world of entertainment.

