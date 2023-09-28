Woah! Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan's choice - Jawan's Vikram or Azad

The 'Ask SRK' session hosted by Shah Rukh Khan often on his X (formerly known as Twitter) gives access to his fans and followers to interact with their superstar closely. The fans ask him numerous questions and the actor replies sweetly and humorously that wins everyone's hearts every time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 22:11
movie_image: 
Gauri

MUMBAI: The 'Ask SRK' session hosted by Shah Rukh Khan often on his X (formerly known as Twitter) gives access to his fans and followers to interact with their superstar closely. The fans ask him numerous questions and the actor replies sweetly and humorously that wins everyone's hearts every time. 

Also read - Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan

He hosted the interactive session today, September 27, and answered questions related to Jawan, Dunki, and many more that came towards him. 

During the 'Ask SRK' session, a fan asked him to share the 'honest' opinions of his wife Gauri Khan about his performance in Jawan and also asked which character is her favorite from the film.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played dual roles portraying Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando, and Azad, the jailer of a women's prison. 

During the 'Ask SRK' session one fan asked him, "I heard that #Gauri is always brutally honest about your performances, so did she like #jawan and which character #AskSRK." Revealing his wife Gauri Khan's favorite character, SRK replied, "She loved Vikram And the bald Azad. Didn’t like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually!! #Jawan."

Jawan directed by South director Atlee was released on September 7. 

The film revolves around Vikram Rathore, a former Indian army commando, and his son Azad Rathore, a vigilante. Nayanthara who made her Bollywood debut with Jawan, played the female lead opposite SRK. 

She essayed the role of Narmada Rai, a badass cop. Deepika Padukone has made a cameo appearance as Aishwarya Rathore, the wife of Vikram and mother of Azad.

Also read - Box office! Jawan was rock steady on Tuesday, have a look at the total collections

Vijay Sethupathi played the lead antagonist, Kaalie Gaikwad in the film. Apart from them, the star cast also included Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Eijaz Khan, and others in the supporting roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Dunki Gauri Khan Suhana Khan Aryan Khan AbRam Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 22:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thapki Pyar Ki actress Jigyasa Singh puts an to the rumours of her death, 'Guys I'm alive!'
MUMBAI: With fame comes great responsibility and fake news. Every other day social media is filled with fake news of...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and now, he is looking forward to his third...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan's choice - Jawan's Vikram or Azad
MUMBAI: The 'Ask SRK' session hosted by Shah Rukh Khan often on his X (formerly known as Twitter) gives access to his...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan expresses his fondness for Yash Chopra and remembers him on his 91st birth anniversary
MUMBAI: Late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra is rightly called the King of Romance. His movies were different from his...
Wow! Remembering her Nani, Parineeti Chopra carried a memory of her at the wedding, Manish Malhotra reveals
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently making a lot of headlines because of their beautiful love...
Pushpa Impossible: Unfair! Mahendra about to lose the battle
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Rukh
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rukh
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero
Yash
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan expresses his fondness for Yash Chopra and remembers him on his 91st birth anniversary
Parineeti
Wow! Remembering her Nani, Parineeti Chopra carried a memory of her at the wedding, Manish Malhotra reveals
Shah
Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan
Katrina
What! This video of Katrina Kaif ends all rumours of her pregnancy, take a look
Disha
Shocking! "Bechari ke paas kapde nahin hai", netizens troll Disha Patani on this latest photoshoot