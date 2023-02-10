Woah! Shah Rukh Khan shares some 'inside info' on Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

The newly released promotional video of the highly-anticipated spy universe movie, Tiger 3, has been creating quite a lot of buzz on the internet. Superstar Salman Khan is back as Tiger in this action-packed thriller, with Katrina Kaif as his co-star.
MUMBAI: The newly released promotional video of the highly-anticipated spy universe movie, Tiger 3, has been creating quite a lot of buzz on the internet. Superstar Salman Khan is back as Tiger in this action-packed thriller, with Katrina Kaif as his co-star. 

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie promises to deliver an exciting cinematic experience. The 1-minute and 43-second video, titled 'Tiger Ka Message,' was released this morning, featuring a strong message from Salman's character. Now, during an Ask SRK session today, Shah Rukh Khan shares his reaction to the new teaser of Tiger 3.

Today, on 27 September, Shah Rukh Khan took his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to conduct an Ask SRK session in order to engage with his fans. 

During the session, one fan asked King Khan whether he had watched the new teaser of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. He wrote, “Watched tiger 3 teaser? #askSRK.” To this, the Jawan actor replied, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan.”

Not just this, another fan also inquired about the same question and asked the superstar, “Have you seen #TigerKaMessage Teaser ... Would you like to share your view on this KHAN SAAB #AskSRK.” To his, Shah Rukh gave a humorous reply and wrote, “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!”

Today morning, on September 27, the Tiger 3 team released a promotional video titled "Tiger Ka Message" on their social media platforms. In this intriguing video, Salman Khan is seen reprising his role as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, who has been wrongly labeled a traitor to his country after twenty years of service. 

To clear his name and protect his country and family, he embarks on a dangerous mission in this revenge-driven action-packed film. The video showcases Salman in a tough and intense look, involved in some high-octane action sequences. 

The superstar, along with his co-star Katrina Kaif, collaboratively shared the video on their Instagram handles, and in the caption they wrote, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to hit the theatres during Diwali on November 10, this year.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 11:30

