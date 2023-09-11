Woah! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan 2 to have Ridhi Dogra aka Kaveri Amma's backstory?

MUMBAI: The way Atlee's action entertainer Jawan ruled over the hearts of the audience, the film created examples of its success like never before.

Bringing the two powerhouses of Indian cinema director Atlee and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, together, the film indeed set records at the box office.

While the audience showered immense love on the film, they are also anticipating to have its second part. Interestingly, the rumours say, the Ridhi Dogra might have a back story in Jawan 2.

However, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that there is no Jawan 2 happening, but as a matter of fact, we know that Atlee has begun working on the script.

As per the sources, "Director Atlee has started working on the script of Jawan 2. If sources are to be believed, there is going to be a back story to the character of Kaveri Amma played by Ridhi Dogra in the film."

Jawan came as yet another action-studded treat for the audience from Atlee. While the director has always delivered some of the biggest and the massiest films, with Jawan he indeed pushed the bar of the action, this is the reason the audience is now excited to watch more coming from the director. Moreover, released on 7 September, Jawan has paved a long journey in the theatres and is still running successfully.

Credits - Bollywood Life