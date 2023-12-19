Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Cruise in Style with ₹3.5 Cr Mercedes Maybach

Bollywood's power couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, add a touch of opulence to their garage as they welcome the ₹3.5 crore Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. The couple, all smiles in a shared picture, received the keys to their new ride.
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently became the proud owners of a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, flaunting their luxurious purchase in a picture shared by the official page of Mercedes Maybach India. In the snapshot, Shahid, sporting a casual white tee and trousers, stood beside Mira, who rocked a grey tee with a black heart design and pink trousers, keeping her look effortlessly chic with untied hair.

The Instagram caption from Mercedes Maybach India celebrated this addition to Shahid's collection, stating, "The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story." The post highlighted the opulence of the GLS 600, describing it as a roar of opulence compared to the elegance of the S580.

Notably, Shahid Kapoor is in good company with other Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Neetu Kapoor, who share a penchant for Mercedes luxury.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor has been busy with the web series "Farzi" and the film "Bloody Daddy" this year. Fans can anticipate his upcoming release, "Deva," hitting theatres on October 11, 2024, co-starring Pooja Hegde. Described as a story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer tackling a high-profile case, "Deva" promises a riveting cinematic experience. Additionally, Shahid is set to charm audiences alongside Kriti Sanon in an untitled film scheduled for a February 9, 2024 release, as revealed by the intriguing first look featuring the duo on a beach, sharing a moment on a bike.

Shahid Kapoor's automobile addition reflects not only his taste for luxury but also his commitment to excellence, choosing Auto Hangar for this prestigious purchase.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Hindustan Times

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 22:07

