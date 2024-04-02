Woah! Shahid Kapoor reveals the reason of his fights with Mira Rajput, read on

MUMBAI: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set for their upcoming movie. Directed by Amit Joshi, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a love story between a human and a robot.

Also read - Throwback! Shahid Kapoor opens up about his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan post-breakup in old video; Netizens react!

Shahid stated that after doing intense projects like Jersey, Kabir Singh, and Bloody Daddy, he wanted to do something in the romance genre, and he is glad he got the opportunity to star in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The movie is set to release on February 9, 2024, around Valentine's week. In a recent media interaction, Shahid Kapoor shared insights into his equation with wife Mira Rajput. He revealed the one thing that he and Mira always end up fighting about.

Shahid Kapoor, in a recent media interaction, shared that his wife Mira Rajput always complains to him that he doesn't have time for her. The actor explains that usually, when Mira says this, whatever work he is doing or even if he is on his phone, he will set that aside to give full attention to his wife.

However later Mira gets engrossed in her phone and Shahid is sitting idle. When Mira finally sees Shahid and asks him why he is looking at her like that, the actor says he is free, and they can spend some time together.

Shahid mentions that instead of spending time with him, Mira always says she will come back in a few minutes as she has some important work to wrap up. Shahid concludes that this habit of Mira bothers him a lot, and the duo often fights because of the above thing.

Also read - Wow! Shahid Kapoor's Cinematic Brilliance: 8 Must-Watch Movies from Romantic Ventures to Intense Dramas

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life