Woah! Shanaya Kapoor channelises her traditionalism as she preps for pre Diwali events

Actress Shanaya Kapoor is getting jaw dropping reactions from the fans all over as she treats us with some gorgeous ethnic photoshoot.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 18:11
movie_image: 
Shanaya Kapoor

MUMBAI :  Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapor, Shanaya Kapoor is indeed one of the head turners coming from B Town. Over the time with her sizzling looks and charm, Shanaya Kapoor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans all over. Fans indeed look forward to the new pictures and posts of actress Shanaya Kapoor.

It is the Diwali season and we can see many celebrities celebrating the festive season in different ways. Now, this new photoshoot of actress Shanaya Kapoor is getting viral all over the internet as she preps for the Dhanteras and pre Diwali celebration. 

Also read-Wow! Starfish actress Khushali Kumar blesses the internet with her ethnic wear on the occasion of Dhanteras

 

 

Indeed the actress Shanaya Kapoor is looking stunning as ever, these clicks of the actress has channelized the festive vibe and she is has made our jaws drop with her photoshoot, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love and indeed it is difficult to take our eyes off these clicks of the actress.

What are your views on the actress Shanaya Kapoor and on this photoshoot, do share in the comment section below.    

The actress Shanaya Kapoor will be seen making her debut with the movie titled Bedhadak which will be Directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will have Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie is said to be a romantic triangular Love Story.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai

 


 

BEDHADAK SHASHANK KHAITAN Shanaya Kapoor SHANAYA KAPOOR FANS Bollywood Diwali Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 18:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Mahabharat’s Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in for Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan!
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the...
OMG! Kasturi urges Satya to take revenge against Arya, latter lands in a difficult situation
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by TV actor Sheezan Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR...
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik, the famous fitness influencer actress and model, is always remembered for her presence in the...
Kavya: OMG! Kavya confronts Adhiraj when her father gets arrested, blames him and Giriraj for the consequences
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has done an array of roles and can be...
Recent Stories
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
Latest Video
Related Stories
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN
OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans troll Abhishek Bachchan when he wishes luck to nephew Agastya Nanda for his debut film
varun dhawan
Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out
Varinder Singh Ghuman
Must Read! All you need to know about Varinder Singh Ghuman who beats ups Salman Khan and SRK in Tiger 3, this 130 Kgs bodybuilder is a pure vegetarian
Virat Kohli
Must read! Netizens react to the viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, where they figure that the actress is pregnant, check out the comments
Aditi Arya
Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai