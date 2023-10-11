Wow! Starfish actress Khushali Kumar blesses the internet with her ethnic wear on the occasion of Dhanteras

MUMBAI : Actress Khushali Kumar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actress we have in acting space, over the time with her sizzling photoshoot and her looks she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of the fans, the actress was seen and loved in the movie Dhokha: Round D Corner and now she is all set to be seen in the upcoming romantic thriller titled Starfish.

The fans indeed look forward to the new pictures of the actress who never fails to treat them with a few sizzling ones and now these new clicks of the actress Khushali Kumar on the occasion of pre Diwali festive are getting viral all over the internet and grabbing the attention of the fans.

Indeed these pictures defines elegance and beauty of the actress, indeed every picture is a treat to watch as she is looking stunning and sizzling at the same time, actress Khushali Kumar sure knows the right mantra to treat the fans with her sizzling photos and she has done it again with her magic.

Indeed we can say Pre Diwali is done right by the actress Khushali Kumar and she is surely setting the gram on fire, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Khushali Kumar in her posts and in such pictures and we look forward to see more of the actress in the coming days.

Her upcoming movie Starfish is all set to hot the big screen on 24th November

