Wow! Starfish actress Khushali Kumar blesses the internet with her ethnic wear on the occasion of Dhanteras

Actress Khushali Kumar is making our jaws drop with her latest pictures in saree, indeed we really cannot take our eyes off these clicks of the star
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 17:04
movie_image: 
Khushali Kumar

MUMBAI : Actress Khushali Kumar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actress we have in acting space, over the time with her sizzling photoshoot and her looks she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of the fans, the actress was seen and loved in the movie Dhokha: Round D Corner and now she is all set to be seen in the upcoming romantic thriller titled Starfish.

The fans indeed look forward to the new pictures of  the actress who never fails to treat them with a few sizzling ones and now these new clicks of the actress Khushali Kumar on the occasion of pre Diwali festive are getting viral all over the internet and grabbing the attention of the fans.

Indeed these pictures defines elegance and beauty of the actress, indeed every picture is a treat to watch as she is looking stunning and sizzling at the same time, actress Khushali Kumar sure knows the right mantra to treat the fans with her sizzling photos and she has done it again with her magic.

Also read-Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude

Indeed we can say Pre Diwali is done right by the actress Khushali Kumar and she is surely setting the gram on fire, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Khushali Kumar in her posts and in such pictures and we look forward to see more of the actress in the coming days.

Her upcoming movie Starfish is all set to hot the big screen on 24th November

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out

Khushali Kumar KHUSHALI KUMAR HOT KHUSHALI KUMAR FANS KHUSHALI KUMAR SEXY STARFISH MOVIE T Series Ehan Bhat Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 17:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai
MUMBAI : Jay Kotak, son of billionaire Uday Kotak has tied the knot with model and actress Aditi Arya. Jay took to his...
Imlie : OMG! Imlie comes to know Agastya's ugly truth
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Wow! Starfish actress Khushali Kumar blesses the internet with her ethnic wear on the occasion of Dhanteras
MUMBAI : Actress Khushali Kumar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actress we have in acting space, over the...
Imlie spoiler alert: Noyonika to turn a vamp, will disrupt Agastya and Imlie’s budding love story!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie currently presents a high voltage drama.The show is currently in its third season and...
Barsatein: Shocking! Kiki responsible for Kimaya’s demise
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Bromance Goals! Aly Goni wishes his 'First Best Friend' in Mumbai Arjit Taneja on his birthday
MUMBAI : Aly Goni has been a part of some very popular projects such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai...
Recent Stories
Aditi Arya
Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aditi Arya
Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai
SALMAN KHAN
Woah! Salman Khan gives an update on the filming of Tiger vs Pathaan, 'Tiger is always ready...'
Kajol
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
pooja hegde
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out
Aankh Micholi
Box office! From Aankh Micholi to 12th Fail, have a look at the box office collections of these movies for yet another week
1
Hilarious! Check out the hilarious reactions on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest Diwali picture