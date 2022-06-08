WOAH! Is singer Armaan Malik dating THIS lifestyle blogger? Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who had made his singing debut in 2007 with the song, Bum Bum Bole from the film, Taare Zameen Par is one of the most adored singers in the music industry. Talking about Armaan Malik’s personal life, the handsome singer is the son of renowned Bollywood music composer, Daboo Malik. He also has a brother, Amaal Malik, who is also a well-accomplished singer. As per the latest reports, Armaan is in a serious relationship with lifestyle blogger, Aashna Shroff.

Both Armaan and Aashna are quite open about their relationship and don’t refrain from pouring their love on each other on social media. Reportedly, the duo had started seeing each other in 2017 and began dating in 2019.

On July 23, 2022, Armaan turned a year older and his ladylove, Aashna Shroff had shared an array of pictures with him from their various outings. 


In the pictures, it was quite evident that the two are head-over-heels in love with one another. Along with the pictures, Aashna had written, “Happy birthday my goofball…grateful for you everyday.” It was Armaan’s comment on the post which confirmed their relationship as the handsome singer commented, “love you”.

With songs like Wajah Tum Ho, Kaun Tujhe, Jai Ho, Naina, and many others, Armaan has crooned many soulful songs in Bollywood. His Telugu song, Butta Bomma from the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had broken all the records and had become a viral hit.

