Woah! From Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt, here are some actors who survived cancer

MUMBAI: The Hindi movie industry has over the years given some mind-blowing movies and still continues to maintain its mark. The makers have covered a lot of topics and even when talking about struggles of battling a disease, the makers have shown it in a just manner.

However, there is always a difference between reel and real life struggle when battling such things and when we, as people, get to see the reality check, it just hits us very hard. While there have been movies made on cancer and the way characters go through it or fight it, there are actors who fought cancer and came out victorious in real life.

Also read - What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection

We are here with a list of such actors who fought cancer and survived. Take a look at the list below:

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay has given some really mind-blowing performances and has gone through a lot of troubles but has always come out victorious. The actor was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in the year 2020. However, months later, he had announced that he was cancer-free.

Mahima Chaudhry

The actress has given some really impressive performances in the past and the fans of the actress are waiting for her to make a comeback. The actress had once revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer during an annual check-up and was asked to do some tests before starting the treatment.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses Hindi movie Industry has. The actress was diagnosed with stage 4 Metastatic Cancer. The actress had announced about her condition in the year 2018 and the social media was taken by storm. However, the actress survived and can be seen judging reality shows on TV.

Manisha Koirala

Once an adored actress in the industry, she was treated for advanced ovarian cancer in 2012 and 2013. The actress was taken aback by the news and her initial reaction was ‘death’ but she saw live after the treatment. She later on got treated and continued to do well. The actress has been cancer-free for 12 years.

Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher who has become one of the most loved judges on the panel of India’s Got Talent, was also once a Cancer patient. Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021. It is a type of blood Cancer. She was treated in Mumbai.

Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray is one of the most recognized actresses of the industry who has given some path-breaking performances. In 2009, the actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer. She started writing The Yellow Diaries, which is a blog about her experiences of having cancer. Her writing and columns have since regularly appeared in multiple major publications. However, she recovered from Cancer and has talked about how her life changed after cancer.

Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan suffered from early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat and had to undergo surgery as well. It happens due to the growth of abnormal cells around the throat lining in an uncontrolled manner. Rakesh Roshan is now free from cancer and has fully recovered.

Also read - Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother, Nargis Dutt, on Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol Season 14’

Tell us your views in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.