WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par introduced the term dyslexia to the Indian audiences. The film showcased how a dyslexic child finds it difficult to study. Well, not many would know that many Indian celebs had dyslexia in their childhood.

So, today let’s look at the list of celebs who had dyslexia...

Sunny Deol

Recently, in an interview, Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol made a revelation that he had dyslexia in childhood and everyone used to call him ‘duffer’. He also revealed that now also sometimes he feels words are jumbled up.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan also suffered from dyslexia in childhood. This was revealed by Aamir Khan in one of the scenes of Taare Zameen Par.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who is called the Greek God of Bollywood, reportedly also had dyslexia due to which he couldn’t talk properly. However, with speech therapy, he could overcome it.

Shekhar Kapur

In 2018, Mr. India director, Shekhar Kapur had tweeted that he is dyslexic. He had posted, “Lessons of Life : I am completely dyslexic and have intense ADD. I don’t know what else! Thank God there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. They would have beaten out all the rebellion in me. Certainly would not have made any films. Or been creative.”

Surely, these celebs are an inspiration for many as they have proved that people can overcome their problems in life and succeed.

