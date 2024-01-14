Woah! Throwback to the time when Hrithik Roshan talked about his rumoured relationship with Kareena Kapoor

It is Hrithik Roshan’s birthday on January 10, 2023 and while we look at his impeccable journey right from his very first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, there is a chapter from his personal life that needs to be told.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Hrithik

MUMBAI: It is Hrithik Roshan’s birthday on January 10, 2023 and while we look at his impeccable journey right from his very first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, there is a chapter from his personal life that needs to be told. 

In an industry where relationships are frivolous, rumours are frequent and celebs stay hush-hush letting speculations run wild, Hrithik Roshan chose to open up and pull a stop to ‘affair rumours’ in the most dignified way.

Also read - Woah! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter’s trailer to be released on THIS date, deets inside

It is about the time when two of Bollywood's brightest stars, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared screen space in multiple movies during the early stages of their acting journey. Fans were enamored with their chemistry last seen in the 2003 film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and have since been awaiting their reunion in cinema. Back in the day, speculations of Hrithik and Kareena dating were rampant, despite Hrithik's marital status. The duo remained tight-lipped about the alleged romance, until Hrithik addressed the elephant in the room.

Post his marriage with Sussanne Khan, Hrithik shared his perspective about his supposed ‘romantic involvement’ with Kareena. When probed about the controversy, Hrithik laughed off the allegations while acknowledging the uncomfortable timing of the rumors. "Thankfully, the people who matter, my friends and family, including Sussanne, trust me enough not to believe such baseless reports", he had stated in an interview. He also vocalized concern about how the rumor may have affected Kareena and her family despite her dismissing its importance.

Recounting an absurd report that suggested Kareena had travelled to London just to frequent his film set, Hrithik underlined the ludicrousness of the whole situation. "Apparently, Kareena was attempting to coax me into reciprocating her feelings, with me requesting her to back off - a complete fabrication," he mentioned, putting rest to the rumor mill.

Hrithik went on to praise Kareena, calling her a well-intentioned young woman who is often misconstrued due to her unwavering honesty. He added that the unfair representation of her in the media was something he truly felt regretful about. On the personal front, both Hrithik and Kareena are now content in their individual relationships. Kareena is married to the ever-charming Saif Ali Khan with whom she has two kids, Taimur and Jeh. While Hrithik is reportedly dating Saba Azad.

Also read - Woah! Unveiling Hrithik Roshan's Thrilling Avatar in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – A Patriotism-Packed Aerial Extravaganza

Looking at their professional journey, Kareena’s next projects include The Crew and The Buckingham Murders while Hrithik is gearing up for the release of the action-packed Fighter and is also shooting for his film War 2, part of the spy universe under the YRF banner.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    

Hrithik Roshan Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Kareena Kapoor Saba Azad Fighter Jaane Jaan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Really! Vijay Sethupathi opens up about body-shaming experiences in Bollywood and Tamil industries, Expresses event ‘conscious’; Says, ‘I believe in wearing what…’
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi believes that even though it's January, it's still Christmas. The actor is undoubtedly...
Must read! Shilpa Shetty reveals joining Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force for her son Viaan; Says ‘He loves Rohit’s films…’
MUMBAI : Even though Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rohit Shetty were unable to work together on Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006...
Wow! 12th Fail OTT Release: Medha Shankar aka Shraddha's educational journey, Instagram profile, and details that you need to know!
MUMBAI: 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's most recent film, debuted on October 27 of last year to a moderate amount of...
Must Read! Katrina Kaif Reflects on Success of 12th Fail and the Potential Trap of the Box Office: A Nuanced Perspective
MUMBAI: Discussing the experimentation with dark films, Katrina emphasized her fearless approach to choices and the...
What! Did Shah Rukh Khan reject big films during his television days? Mushtaq Khan reveals
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who had his fair share of struggle. He first tried his luck in the television...
Recent Stories
Vijay
Really! Vijay Sethupathi opens up about body-shaming experiences in Bollywood and Tamil industries, Expresses event ‘conscious’; Says, ‘I believe in wearing what…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijay
Really! Vijay Sethupathi opens up about body-shaming experiences in Bollywood and Tamil industries, Expresses event ‘conscious’; Says, ‘I believe in wearing what…’
Shilpa Shetty
Must read! Shilpa Shetty reveals joining Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force for her son Viaan; Says ‘He loves Rohit’s films…’
Medha Shankar
Wow! 12th Fail OTT Release: Medha Shankar aka Shraddha's educational journey, Instagram profile, and details that you need to know!
Katrina
Must Read! Katrina Kaif Reflects on Success of 12th Fail and the Potential Trap of the Box Office: A Nuanced Perspective
Shah
What! Did Shah Rukh Khan reject big films during his television days? Mushtaq Khan reveals
Khushi
Wow! Khushi Kapoor wishes to have this quality of mother Sridevi, read more