Woah! Throwback to the time when Hrithik Roshan talked about his rumoured relationship with Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: It is Hrithik Roshan’s birthday on January 10, 2023 and while we look at his impeccable journey right from his very first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, there is a chapter from his personal life that needs to be told.

In an industry where relationships are frivolous, rumours are frequent and celebs stay hush-hush letting speculations run wild, Hrithik Roshan chose to open up and pull a stop to ‘affair rumours’ in the most dignified way.

It is about the time when two of Bollywood's brightest stars, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared screen space in multiple movies during the early stages of their acting journey. Fans were enamored with their chemistry last seen in the 2003 film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and have since been awaiting their reunion in cinema. Back in the day, speculations of Hrithik and Kareena dating were rampant, despite Hrithik's marital status. The duo remained tight-lipped about the alleged romance, until Hrithik addressed the elephant in the room.

Post his marriage with Sussanne Khan, Hrithik shared his perspective about his supposed ‘romantic involvement’ with Kareena. When probed about the controversy, Hrithik laughed off the allegations while acknowledging the uncomfortable timing of the rumors. "Thankfully, the people who matter, my friends and family, including Sussanne, trust me enough not to believe such baseless reports", he had stated in an interview. He also vocalized concern about how the rumor may have affected Kareena and her family despite her dismissing its importance.

Recounting an absurd report that suggested Kareena had travelled to London just to frequent his film set, Hrithik underlined the ludicrousness of the whole situation. "Apparently, Kareena was attempting to coax me into reciprocating her feelings, with me requesting her to back off - a complete fabrication," he mentioned, putting rest to the rumor mill.

Hrithik went on to praise Kareena, calling her a well-intentioned young woman who is often misconstrued due to her unwavering honesty. He added that the unfair representation of her in the media was something he truly felt regretful about. On the personal front, both Hrithik and Kareena are now content in their individual relationships. Kareena is married to the ever-charming Saif Ali Khan with whom she has two kids, Taimur and Jeh. While Hrithik is reportedly dating Saba Azad.

Looking at their professional journey, Kareena’s next projects include The Crew and The Buckingham Murders while Hrithik is gearing up for the release of the action-packed Fighter and is also shooting for his film War 2, part of the spy universe under the YRF banner.

