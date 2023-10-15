Woah! Vivek Oberoi talks about standing up against Salman Khan for Aishwarya Rai in this old viral video

Vivek Oberoi made headlines in the early 2000s for his personal life. While he was hailed as the hottest newcomer in the industry back in those days, his relationship with Aishwarya Rai had an adverse effect on his career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Vivek

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi made headlines in the early 2000s for his personal life. While he was hailed as the hottest newcomer in the industry back in those days, his relationship with Aishwarya Rai had an adverse effect on his career. 

Also read - OMG! Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 Crores, files case with Mumbai police against his business partner

It all started after Aishwarya Rai broke up with Salman Khan and started dating Vivek Oberoi. However, Salman wasn't happy about it, but things took an ugly turn when Vivek jumped in and did a press conference against bhai and called him out for abusing and threatening him and his then-ladylove, Aishwarya.

Recently, we stumbled upon an old clip of Vivek Oberoi from Koffee With Karan season 1 (2005). In the video, the host of the show, Karan asked Vivek if he was seeing Aishwarya. To this, the actor happily gave out a big 'yes'. 

Karan cross-questioned Vivek and asked why Aishwarya never admitted it. This left Vivek visibly upset, and he added that maybe he never asked her. Vivek was quoted as saying:

"I don't think you asked her on the show. Did you ask her on the show?"

Further in the video, Karan asked Vivek about his famous press conference against Salman Khan and how the media bashed him. To this, Vivek said that it had good repercussions on his life. He added that he faced a lot of media bashing, and the entire industry turned against him. Vivek was quoted as saying:

"I didn't had anything against Salman Khan. In fact, I liked the guy. I thought he was quite interesting when I met him before. But yeah in terms of the way he behaved and within the framework of my personal life at that time, trying to protect the lady in my life. I did what I thought was right."

On the other hand, Aishwarya always maintained 'just friends' stance when it comes to Vivek Oberoi in the media. When Karan Johar had asked Aishwarya Rai about Vivek Oberoi, the actress heaped praises on him and called him a friend, who truly had been there. She was quoted as saying:

"Wonderful, wonderful friend and truly been there."

Also read -What! Vivek Oberoi talks about getting sidelined in the film industry; “something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it”

Vivek and Aishwarya's relationship was short-lived. The actress went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi tied the knot with Priyanka Alva Oberoi in October 2010.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Shaadis 

Vivek Oberoi Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Salman Khan Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole pens down a letter amid the rumours of his romance with Taylor Swift
MUMBAI: While reading an open letter to her fans, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole referred to “backlash and...
Lakhan Leela Bhargava actor Bhuvnesh Mam: OTT has proved to be a game-changer
MUMBAI :Bhuvesh Mam started his career with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki (KGGK). The actor then went on to work in Dahej Dahleez...
Monika Khanna: I always wait for the right time and character when it comes to picking up my next project
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Khanna, who was last seen in the show Durga Aur Charu, says that when it comes to projects, she...
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again
MUMBAI: Actor Eijaz Khan is on cloud nine as his recent release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan has broken all the...
Actor Andy Kumar Reflects on the Dark Side of Empathy in Social Media Age
MUMBAI: A recent incident made actor Andy Kumar question the need for the audience to be so vocal on social media. He...
Woah! Vivek Oberoi talks about standing up against Salman Khan for Aishwarya Rai in this old viral video
MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi made headlines in the early 2000s for his personal life. While he was hailed as the hottest...
Recent Stories
Eijaz
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again
Latest Video
Related Stories
Eijaz
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again
Aishwarya
Woah! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals how daughter Aaradhya strikes a balance between school and frequent travelling
Salman
Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone
Ashwin
Candid! Fashion actor Ashwin Mushran opens up about stereotypes and gay roles post Priyanka Chopra starrer; Says ‘I said no to so much after that….’
Nargis
Shocking! Nargis Fakhri opens up about her opinion on relationships in Bollywood; Says 'No one tells the truth...'
Richa
Woah! Richa Chadha once asked for a female co-writer to work on a film on motherhood, here's what happened