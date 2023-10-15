Woah! Vivek Oberoi talks about standing up against Salman Khan for Aishwarya Rai in this old viral video

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi made headlines in the early 2000s for his personal life. While he was hailed as the hottest newcomer in the industry back in those days, his relationship with Aishwarya Rai had an adverse effect on his career.

Also read - OMG! Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 Crores, files case with Mumbai police against his business partner

It all started after Aishwarya Rai broke up with Salman Khan and started dating Vivek Oberoi. However, Salman wasn't happy about it, but things took an ugly turn when Vivek jumped in and did a press conference against bhai and called him out for abusing and threatening him and his then-ladylove, Aishwarya.

Recently, we stumbled upon an old clip of Vivek Oberoi from Koffee With Karan season 1 (2005). In the video, the host of the show, Karan asked Vivek if he was seeing Aishwarya. To this, the actor happily gave out a big 'yes'.

Karan cross-questioned Vivek and asked why Aishwarya never admitted it. This left Vivek visibly upset, and he added that maybe he never asked her. Vivek was quoted as saying:

"I don't think you asked her on the show. Did you ask her on the show?"

Further in the video, Karan asked Vivek about his famous press conference against Salman Khan and how the media bashed him. To this, Vivek said that it had good repercussions on his life. He added that he faced a lot of media bashing, and the entire industry turned against him. Vivek was quoted as saying:

"I didn't had anything against Salman Khan. In fact, I liked the guy. I thought he was quite interesting when I met him before. But yeah in terms of the way he behaved and within the framework of my personal life at that time, trying to protect the lady in my life. I did what I thought was right."

On the other hand, Aishwarya always maintained 'just friends' stance when it comes to Vivek Oberoi in the media. When Karan Johar had asked Aishwarya Rai about Vivek Oberoi, the actress heaped praises on him and called him a friend, who truly had been there. She was quoted as saying:

"Wonderful, wonderful friend and truly been there."

Also read -What! Vivek Oberoi talks about getting sidelined in the film industry; “something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it”

Vivek and Aishwarya's relationship was short-lived. The actress went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi tied the knot with Priyanka Alva Oberoi in October 2010.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Shaadis