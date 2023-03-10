Wonderful! Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of collaboration with picture from the Fighter set

MUMBAI: In the recent past, star Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand have found success with their holiday release weekends on October 2.

With the October 2, 2014, release of the action movie Bang Bang, the team officially began working together on new projects. On October 2, 2019, the action-packed pair made their way back to the big screen with the spy thriller War. The movie established Hrithik and Siddharth as an unstoppable force and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

Also read: OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”

The actor-director duo posted a photo from the Italy filming schedule for their upcoming aerial action movie, "Fighter," to mark their journey of ten years.

Hrithik Roshan, an actor, shared the image and wrote, "Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations, yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!

In the post, Siddharth Anand shared, "So that’s 10 years of us, working together, creating together, #9yearsof BangBang, #4yearsofWar, and now #Fighter. To many more of these man @hrithikroshan #fighteron25thjan"

At the stunning Phi beach on the Italian island of Baja Sardinia, director Siddharth Anand has been filming two songs for Fighter with actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The trio has been recording a dancing song and a ballad about love.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone feature in the Indian Air Force tribute film Fighter. It is hailed as India's first feature-length aerial action franchise. In his third film with renowned filmmaker Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan will play an Indian Air Force pilot in the 2024 release. The release of Fighter is scheduled for January 25, 2024, Indian Republic Day.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and others have significant roles in the movie. The soundtrack for Fighter, which was created by Vishal & Shekhar, would be led by T-series. With Fighter, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand make their Marflix Pictures debuts as producers. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

Also read: WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Free Press Journal