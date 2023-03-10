Wonderful! Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of collaboration with picture from the Fighter set

Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and others have significant roles in the movie. The soundtrack for Fighter, which was created by Vishal & Shekhar, would be led by T-series.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 16:45
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: In the recent past, star Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand have found success with their holiday release weekends on October 2.

With the October 2, 2014, release of the action movie Bang Bang, the team officially began working together on new projects. On October 2, 2019, the action-packed pair made their way back to the big screen with the spy thriller War. The movie established Hrithik and Siddharth as an unstoppable force and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

Also read: OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”

The actor-director duo posted a photo from the Italy filming schedule for their upcoming aerial action movie, "Fighter," to mark their journey of ten years.

Hrithik Roshan, an actor, shared the image and wrote, "Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations, yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life! 


 
In the post, Siddharth Anand shared, "So that’s 10 years of us, working together, creating together, #9yearsof BangBang, #4yearsofWar, and now #Fighter. To many more of these man @hrithikroshan #fighteron25thjan"

At the stunning Phi beach on the Italian island of Baja Sardinia, director Siddharth Anand has been filming two songs for Fighter with actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The trio has been recording a dancing song and a ballad about love.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone feature in the Indian Air Force tribute film Fighter. It is hailed as India's first feature-length aerial action franchise. In his third film with renowned filmmaker Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan will play an Indian Air Force pilot in the 2024 release. The release of Fighter is scheduled for January 25, 2024, Indian Republic Day.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and others have significant roles in the movie. The soundtrack for Fighter, which was created by Vishal & Shekhar, would be led by T-series. With Fighter, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand make their Marflix Pictures debuts as producers. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

Also read: WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Free Press Journal

Hrithik Roshan War 2 Jr NTR war Ayan Mukerji Tiger Shroff Vaani Kapoor Devara Movie News Fighter Deepika Padukone Sanjeeda Shaikh Talat Aziz Akshay Oberoi Karan Singh Grover Siddharth Anand TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
MUMBAI: The crime-drama Bambai Meri Jaan, released on Prime Video last month, chronicles the life of gangster Dara...
Wonderful! Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of collaboration with picture from the Fighter set
MUMBAI: In the recent past, star Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand have found success with their holiday...
Exclusive! Piya Albela fame Sandhya Gemawat, Barsatein fame Tushar Kawale and OMG 2 fame Kshitij Pawar to be part of an upcoming OTT project, deets inside
MUMBAI: A lot of new and unique content has been offered to the audiences on various channels and mediums. The rise of...
Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi
MUMBAI:  Film producer Boney Kapoor insisted that he has always strived to be an honest person, both professionally and...
Pandya Store: Danger! Workers attack Amresh by revealing their demands
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Wow! Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol to collaborate on upcoming film Lahore 1947, deets inside
MUMBAI:  Aamir Khan is one of the most talented and bankable stars of the Hindi film industry. He was last seen on the...
Recent Stories
LAKSHYA KOCHHAR
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
LAKSHYA KOCHHAR
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
BONEY KAPOOR
Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi
Aamir Khan
Wow! Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol to collaborate on upcoming film Lahore 1947, deets inside
Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon
Revealed! Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer upcoming romantic comedy gets pushed to 2024, will have a February release
Navya Nanda
Trolled! "She is running as if she has to catch a local train" netizens troll Navya Nanda for her ramp walk
Pooja Bhalekar
Sexy! Actress Pooja Bhalekar is too hot to handle in these clicks