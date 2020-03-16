Wow! From 16 crores’ bungalow to swanky cars like Mercedes, Ford and more, Bollywood actor Govinda lives a king like life

The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 1986 movie Ilzam, later worked in Coolie No 1, Anari No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Partner, Raja Babu and many more

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 12:45
movie_image: 
Wow! From 16 crores’ bungalow to swanky cars like Mercedes, Ford and more, Bollywood actor Govinda lives a king like life

MUMBAI: Govinda is considered among the top actors in Bollywood but he’s been away from the big screen for several years. Over the years, Hero No 1 star has just inspired the new age actors with his charming personality, amazing acting and dancing skills. Today, let’s check out his net worth and the assets he owns.

Also Read:

Unbelievable! Govinda calls Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director ‘Khatarnak’, and here is the REASON

The actor has an approximate net worth of Rs 170 Crore, while his yearly income is around Rs 10-12 Crores. Reportedly, the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare star charges Rs 5-6 Crore per film, on the other hand, he makes Rs 2 Crore by doing advertisements. Meanwhile, he often appears at public events but how much he charges for the same is not known.

As per reports, Govinda owns a lavish bungalow and the value for the same is Rs 16 Crore. However, he also owns property in Mumbai’s Juhu and Madh Island, whose price is not known. Not just these, he also has many other properties but details are not available.

Also Read:

OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”

The actor loves vehicles as he owns some of the swankiest yet comfortable cars. The Dulhe Raja has a Hyundai Creta that costs Rs 15 Lakh, Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 34 Lakh, along with Ford Endeavor for 36 Lakh.

Other than these, Govinda also owns some high-end luxury cars, that includes a Mercedes C220D which costs Rs 43 Lakh, and a Mercedes Benz GLC worth Rs 64 Lakhs.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Govinda Naseeb Coolie No. 1 Raja Babu Akhiyon Se Goli Maare Aankhen Partner
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 12:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Evil! Akshara visits the Goenka house; Mahima gets her chance to oust Akshara?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama to give a tough fight to Ankush and Barkha, Vanraj to support Anupama
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
Why Shekhar, Archana can't stop laughing on 'India's Laughter Champion'
MUMBAI: Rajkot comedian Jay Chhaniyara will be seen in 'India's Laughter Champion', talking about Gujarati people and...
CONGRATULATIONS! Pranali Rathod is the INSTAGRAM queen of the week
MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video