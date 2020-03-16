Wow! From 16 crores’ bungalow to swanky cars like Mercedes, Ford and more, Bollywood actor Govinda lives a king like life

MUMBAI: Govinda is considered among the top actors in Bollywood but he’s been away from the big screen for several years. Over the years, Hero No 1 star has just inspired the new age actors with his charming personality, amazing acting and dancing skills. Today, let’s check out his net worth and the assets he owns.

The actor has an approximate net worth of Rs 170 Crore, while his yearly income is around Rs 10-12 Crores. Reportedly, the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare star charges Rs 5-6 Crore per film, on the other hand, he makes Rs 2 Crore by doing advertisements. Meanwhile, he often appears at public events but how much he charges for the same is not known.

As per reports, Govinda owns a lavish bungalow and the value for the same is Rs 16 Crore. However, he also owns property in Mumbai’s Juhu and Madh Island, whose price is not known. Not just these, he also has many other properties but details are not available.

The actor loves vehicles as he owns some of the swankiest yet comfortable cars. The Dulhe Raja has a Hyundai Creta that costs Rs 15 Lakh, Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 34 Lakh, along with Ford Endeavor for 36 Lakh.

Other than these, Govinda also owns some high-end luxury cars, that includes a Mercedes C220D which costs Rs 43 Lakh, and a Mercedes Benz GLC worth Rs 64 Lakhs.

