Wow! Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol to collaborate on upcoming film Lahore 1947, deets inside

While Aamir Khan’s movies mostly do well, the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha surprised one and all. Looks like the actor is now all set to begin his next cinematic venture.
movie_image: 
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI:  Aamir Khan is one of the most talented and bankable stars of the Hindi film industry. He was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chadha, which didn;t do as well as expected at the box office. The movie, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, was an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. While Aamir Khan’s movies mostly do well, the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha surprised one and all. Looks like the actor is now all set to begin his next cinematic venture.

The ‘Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood' will now produce a film titled Lahore 1947, and it will star Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Sharing the official announcement on their social media page, Aamir Khan’s production house wrote, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947.”

The statement further read, “We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We Seek your blessings”

This will be Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan’s very first project together. The duo have however worked with director Rajkumar Santoshi on separate projects; Sunny has worked with Santoshi in Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini, while Aamir has been part of his comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. 

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the glory of his last released hit film Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel that has collected over Rs 526 crores at the box office. 

