Wow! Ace rapper Badshah to tie the knot with his long - term girfriend Rakhi?

There is news doing the rounds that Rapper Bashah will be tieing the knot soon with his long time girlfriend
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 15:46
movie_image: 
Wow! Ace rapper Badshah to tie the knot with his long - term girfriend Rakhi?

MUMBAI:Badshah is one of the most popular and ace rappers of the entertainment industry. 

His songs are always been chartbusters and he has a massive fan following. 

The rapper has also judges many reality shows. 

As per media reports Badshah is apparently getting married with his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month.

As per all entertainment portal the couple has planned to get married in a gurdwara wedding in north India”.

Also Rwad : Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people

The singer was spotted doing his wedding shopping and only a few of his friends and family know about his wedding.

The rumours of the two dating came in light last year but the two kept is very private and didn't make it official. 

The Voodoo singer was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017. The couple separated in 2020 for unknown reasons.

We'll, till now the couple haven't come out and confirmed the news. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: REALLY! Is Badshah taking a break from music? His latest Insta post creates a stir on social media


    
 

Badshah rapper Bollywood singer Marriage actor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Impressive! Veer and Gurleen surprised by Sahiba’s arrangement in the store room, Angad sees kids happy to see Sahiba
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Whoa! Virat Kohli reveals why he sold most of his cars, says “I was like this is pointless…”
MUMBAI :Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most popular cricketers in India. The former Indian cricket team captain...
Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters
MUMBAI:Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with the run-up to the release of his upcoming directorial...
Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people
MUMBAI : It wouldn't be wrong to call him number one as all his songs from 'Genda Phool', 'Paani Paani', 'Jugnu' to his...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Vinayak depicts Sai as an angel in his drawing
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters
Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters
Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters
Badshah
Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people
social media character Bablu
Babil Khan talks about his social media character Bablu
Dev Dutt
Dev Dutt says he hasn't quit acting, but is 'just taking a break'
Lokesh Mittal
'Bholaa' actor Lokesh Mittal shares his 'fun-filled moments' with Ajay, Tabu
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur explains how he pigeonholed dual roles in 'Gumraah'