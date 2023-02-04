Wow! Ace rapper Badshah to tie the knot with his long - term girfriend Rakhi?

MUMBAI:Badshah is one of the most popular and ace rappers of the entertainment industry.

His songs are always been chartbusters and he has a massive fan following.

The rapper has also judges many reality shows.

As per media reports Badshah is apparently getting married with his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month.

As per all entertainment portal the couple has planned to get married in a gurdwara wedding in north India”.

The singer was spotted doing his wedding shopping and only a few of his friends and family know about his wedding.

The rumours of the two dating came in light last year but the two kept is very private and didn't make it official.

The Voodoo singer was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017. The couple separated in 2020 for unknown reasons.

We'll, till now the couple haven't come out and confirmed the news.

