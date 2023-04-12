Wow! THIS actress has been in the news for her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, once did side roles

MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.

Apart from Ranbir, Rashmika and Bobby, another name that has really caught everyone’s attention is Tripti Dimri. The actress is now in the headlines for her nude scenes with Ranbir in the film Animal. The intimate scenes between Zoya and Ranvijay has really been the talk of town since the film was released. The scene where both are nearly nude has also gone viral on social media.

Born in Uttarakhans, Tripti was first seen in Sridevi’s last film Mom. She later got a bigger role in Poster Boys and really made an impact with the film Laila Majnu. Her roles in Bulbbul and Qala, got her utmost acclaim. Post Animal, Tripti will next be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal, and later in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans.

