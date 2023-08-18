WOW! After Gadar 2, now Gadar 3 to happen soon? Here’s what Sunny Deol has to say

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 has created a storm at the box office. The film starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur has collected Rs. 284.63 crore in one week, and it is expected to do well at the ticket windows in the upcoming days as well.

As Gadar 2 is a blockbuster, now everyone is expecting that Gadar 2 will also happen soon. Recently, Sunny Deol was clicked at the airport and when paparazzi told him that they are waiting for Gadar 3, the actor said, “Woh bhi aayegi.”

Well, looking at the excitement of Sunny Deol, it seems like Gadar 3 might happen soon.

Netizens have reacted to this answer of Sunny. A netizen commented, “No it's enough.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Pehle gadar 2 to dekhne do.” One more netizen commented, “Gadar 2 hi hame 22 saal Lage dekh neko aur 3ki baat kar rahe ho aap log.” Check out the comments below...

Gadar 2 was expected to do well at the box office. But, the collections have exceeded the expectations. The audience’s reaction to the movie is also very surprising; they are hooting and dancing in the theatres. This is something that used to happen in cinemas during the 90s and early 2000s, but it’s happening now after many years.

