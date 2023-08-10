Wow! Akshay Kumar recalls his meeting with Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ahead of Mission Raniganj release; Says ‘He was so humble, simple…..’

The film includes other actors, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, a movie by Akshay Kumar, will soon feature another unsung hero. The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, honours the late Sardar Jaswant Singh's life and the bravery with which he stopped a coal mine disaster in 1989 from taking the lives of 65 miners.

Recently, Jaswant Singh Gill's alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, had a virtual conference that Akshay Kumar attended. The late Jaswant Singh Gill's life and contributions were discussed by Akshay with the students. He also discussed how the big screen could be used to honour the lives of unsung heroes.

Also read:Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”

Akshay described how he had the chance to speak with Jaswant Singh when he was alive during the conference.  Akshay said, "A few years ago when Jaswantji was alive, I had the opportunity to speak to him on the phone. He was so humble, simple, and down to earth that it was genuinely an honour talking to him. There's so much truth and sacrifice in the inspiring stories of such unsung heroes that I would like to keep making films like that and tell today's youth about such great visionaries."

Akshay added that he genuinely enjoys working on such inspiring topics that need to be conveyed as an actor.

The film includes other actors, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and has music by Jjust Music. The movie will released in theatres on October 6, 2023. The film aims to give viewers a moving and unforgettable cinematic experience while honoring the unsung heroes of India's past.

Also read:Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- DNA

Akshay Kumar Mission Raniganj The Great Indian Rescue Capsule Gil OMG 2 Atrangi Re Bell Bottom Movie News Parineeti Chopra Kumud Mishra Pavan Malhotra Ravi Kishan Varun Badola Dibyendu Bhattacharya Rajesh Sharma Virendra Saxena Shishir Sharma Ananth Mahadevan Jameel Khan Sudhir Pandey Bachan Pachera Mukesh Bhatt TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! “I had lost all interest in acting. I had been rejected so many times…” Wamiqa Gabbi on her acting journey
MUMBAI: Wamiqa Gabbi who is a well known face in the Punjabi film industry is slowly spreading her magic in the Hindi...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Budding Love! Ishaan unaware of his own feelings, tries to get Savi's attention
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
India Idol 14: Must Read! Vishal Dadlani shares his incredible musical journey, “We have reached out and touched some people who…”
MUMBAI:  Vishal Dadlani is a name with foot tapping, fun music like Kudi Nu Nachne De, Swag Se Swaget, Dhoom Again,...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: High Drama! Mrunal creates a scene at Vandana's haldi function
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Must Read! Lucky Mehta talks about her bagging the role in Subhash Ghai’s Jaanaki, “After I got to know my father was on a ventilator, I ran back…”
MUMBAI:  Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Isha wants Savi and Ishaan to unite in love
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI
Woah! Vivek Agnihotri compares the sales of Bhagwat Gita and Playboy to defend The Vaccine War's box office collections
Latest Video
Related Stories
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI
Woah! Vivek Agnihotri compares the sales of Bhagwat Gita and Playboy to defend The Vaccine War's box office collections
JAWAN
What! This film earned more than Jawan and Baahubali, made under the budget of Rs. 2 Crores
PAHLAJ NIHALANI
Woah! Pahlaj Nilahani reveals the shocking reason why Govinda has been out of action since a long time
TABU
Must read! Tabu talks about the lack of female comic characters in films
SAIRA BANU
Wow! Saira Banu recalls how her engagement with Dilip Kumar 'created a storm worldwide'
BONEY KAPOOR
Woah! Boney Kapoor breaks silence on wife Sridevi's death, reveals about her blackouts due to diets