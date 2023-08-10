Wow! Akshay Kumar recalls his meeting with Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ahead of Mission Raniganj release; Says ‘He was so humble, simple…..’

MUMBAI: Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, a movie by Akshay Kumar, will soon feature another unsung hero. The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, honours the late Sardar Jaswant Singh's life and the bravery with which he stopped a coal mine disaster in 1989 from taking the lives of 65 miners.

Recently, Jaswant Singh Gill's alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, had a virtual conference that Akshay Kumar attended. The late Jaswant Singh Gill's life and contributions were discussed by Akshay with the students. He also discussed how the big screen could be used to honour the lives of unsung heroes.

Also read:Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”

Akshay described how he had the chance to speak with Jaswant Singh when he was alive during the conference. Akshay said, "A few years ago when Jaswantji was alive, I had the opportunity to speak to him on the phone. He was so humble, simple, and down to earth that it was genuinely an honour talking to him. There's so much truth and sacrifice in the inspiring stories of such unsung heroes that I would like to keep making films like that and tell today's youth about such great visionaries."

Akshay added that he genuinely enjoys working on such inspiring topics that need to be conveyed as an actor.

The film includes other actors, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and has music by Jjust Music. The movie will released in theatres on October 6, 2023. The film aims to give viewers a moving and unforgettable cinematic experience while honoring the unsung heroes of India's past.

Also read:Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- DNA