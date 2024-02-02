Wow! Akshay Kumar to team up with Priyadarshan again?

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed personalities we have an acting space, over the time Khiladi Kumar with his action and acting has created as solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, filmmaker Priyadarshan is another most loved names in the industry and Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan has given some great blockbuster over the time.

Priyadarshan is indeed one versatile director, with the actor Akshay Kumar he has given movies like Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiya and many others, well it's been a we have seen that the filmmaker has made any movie, his last movie was Hungama 2 which had Mezaan Jaffri in the leading role, the movie got some negative response from the fans and audience. Also it has been a long time since we have seen this amazing combination of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan on the big screen.

Well, for all the fans of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan there is a strong buzz all over the internet which says that Akshay Kumar will be collaborating with the filmmaker Priyadarshan. Yes you heard right, you will get to see another project of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, the reports are saying that they both have approached each other for a movie.

Well, there is no confirmation about the same but if this news is true definitely it will be a treat to watch this amazing combination of actor and director after a long gap, what are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the project of Priyadarshan along with Akshay Kumar, do let us know in the comment section below.

