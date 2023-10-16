Wow! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary

Ali and Richa’s wedding is all set to be turned into a documentary, RiAlity. Richa mentions that the documentary will showcase the reality of the world of glamour and glitz. Their wedding took place in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The couple have now finally unveiled the first glimpse of the documentary which coincides with their first wedding anniversary.
MUMBAI:  Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most popular power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo are super talented and their body of work is impressive. The duo who have worked in the film Fukrey and fell in love. They tied the knot a year ago and their fans are all set to get the most amazing surprise.

Also Read-Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise

Ali and Richa's wedding is all set to be turned into a documentary, RiAlity. Richa mentions that the  reality of the world of glamour and glitz. Their wedding took place in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The couple have now finally unveiled the first glimpse of the documentary which coincides with their first wedding anniversary. 

Take a look at the glimpse;

The couple has said the whole idea of the documentary is to show a candid and unfiltered account of the wedding. Ali added, “laying bare our emotions, the struggles, and the triumphs that came with planning this union. 

The wedding aims to also show the emotional complexities that come with the beautiful union of two working class actors whose popularity and fame has gradually risen in the Hindi film industry. 

Also Read-Couple Goals! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to finally get married on this date

Talking about the documentary, Richa said, “Richa shared, “Weddings are often portrayed as fairy tales, but the reality is a mix of emotions – joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience”

Ali added, “laying bare our emotions, the struggles, and the triumphs that came with planning this union. RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough . Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love. We wanted to give you all a glimpse of the effect of this not just through us but through the gaze of the people around us. This document is our way of saying, ‘This is us - flaws, dreams, and all. And there is a bit of you in us and a bit of us in you all.”

RiAlity will release early next year or end of this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

