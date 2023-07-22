Wow! Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh all set to fly to Kolkata for launching ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is just a few days away from its release is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film’s team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film along with director Karan Johar who is making his directorial comeback after nearly six years.

The makers of the film first released the teaser of the film which received a fantastic response. Then the song, Tum Kya Mile was released which became the love anthem of the year. Later, the trailer of the movie was released followed by songs What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya.

Now, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are all set to fly to Kolkata for the launch of their song Dhindhora Baje Re on Monday. The song is themed around Durga Puja and will be on a grand scale, and visually amazing.

Recently Alia, Ranveer and Karan attended the 'India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Back To school series where they interacted with students from there.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

Credit-Bollywoodhungama



