Wow! Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh all set to fly to Kolkata for launching ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 18:40
MUMBAI:  Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is just a few days away from its release is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film’s team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film along with director Karan Johar who is making his directorial comeback after nearly six years. 

Also Read: Must Read! Here’s how Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is creating a buzz internationally

The makers of the film first released the teaser of the film which received a fantastic response. Then the song, Tum Kya Mile was released which became the love anthem of the year. Later, the trailer of the movie was released followed by songs What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya. 

Now, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are all set to fly to Kolkata for the launch of their song Dhindhora Baje Re on Monday. The song is themed around Durga Puja and will be on a grand scale, and visually amazing. 

Recently Alia, Ranveer and Karan attended the 'India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Back To school series where they interacted with students from there. 

Also Read- WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodhungama


 

Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Tum Kya Mile Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 18:40

