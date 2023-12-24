Wow! Alia Bhatt Expresses Love for Christmas and Invites Fans to Celebrate with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Expressing her sentiments, Alia says, "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this with all my fans."
MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt shares her excitement for Christmas, describing it as her favourite time of the year filled with joy, love, and togetherness. She invites fans to celebrate the festive season by watching the television premiere of her film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on Colors Cineplex on December 24.

Expressing her sentiments, Alia says, "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this with all my fans." She emphasizes that the film, "is very close to my heart," and hopes it adds warmth and sparkle to viewers' celebrations.

Director Karan Johar, reflecting on the film's success in theatres, mentions that it marked his return after seven years and received overwhelming love. Ranveer Singh, co-star in the film, expresses his thrill as the movie reaches millions during its world television premiere, adding that the film holds a special place in his heart.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a romance dramedy featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The film explores a modern love tale woven with the charm of an old-world love story, showcasing the journey of Rocky and Rani as they strive to prove their perfect match.

Rohan Lavsi, Business Head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18, describes the film as a heartwarming addition to their lineup, promising viewers a delightful and joyous experience during the Christmas season.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 13:30

