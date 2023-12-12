Wow! Alia Bhatt’s video chatting with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival goes viral and takes internet by storm, check it out

Alia recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival looking stunning in a grey gown with lavender floral embroidery. What caught everyone’s attention was when she caught up with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield and their video chatting has gone viral.
Alia bhatt

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt had an amazing 2022 where not only did she have multiple hit projects like Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, but also married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor and had a baby with him. Her fan following has multiplied and she has a lot more projects in her kitty than ever before. Ranbir and Alia who married in April 2022, had their daughter Raha in November. 

Also Read-Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

Alia recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival looking stunning in a grey gown with lavender floral embroidery. What caught everyone’s attention was when she caught up with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield and their video chatting has gone viral. 

Check out the video here;

Alia chose two different outfits for the evening and also delivered a dialogue from her National Award winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Jigra.

Also Read-Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Kya Baat Hai! From Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon – Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone - Hrithik Roshan check out the the possible guests that would be coming on the show this season

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Filmfare
 

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Karan Johar Mahesh Bhatt Darlings Andrew Garfield Spiderman Movie News TellyChakkar
