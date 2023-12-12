Wow! Alia Bhatt’s video chatting with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival goes viral and takes internet by storm, check it out

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt had an amazing 2022 where not only did she have multiple hit projects like Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, but also married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor and had a baby with him. Her fan following has multiplied and she has a lot more projects in her kitty than ever before. Ranbir and Alia who married in April 2022, had their daughter Raha in November.

Alia recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival looking stunning in a grey gown with lavender floral embroidery. What caught everyone’s attention was when she caught up with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield and their video chatting has gone viral.

Check out the video here;

alia bhatt & andrew garfield my heart pic.twitter.com/zVLdp36FHe — (@softiealiaa) December 9, 2023

Alia chose two different outfits for the evening and also delivered a dialogue from her National Award winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Jigra.

