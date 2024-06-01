Wow! Alia Bhatt's Blissful Beach Vacation: A Glimpse into Sunlit Serenity

Alia Bhatt shares radiant mirror selfies from her beach holiday with Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter Raha, capturing the essence of joy and relaxation.
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood sensation, recently graced her fans with a delightful sneak peek into her New Year vacation. Joined by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and adorable daughter Raha, the trio embarked on a sun-soaked beach holiday, creating memories that Alia couldn't wait to share.

The virtual postcard from Alia's getaway features a series of mirror selfies, each radiating carefree vibes and pure joy. The visual journey includes Alia soaking up the sun, breaking a sweat in a workout session, dancing to the sunset's rhythm, and simply enjoying the coastal retreat.

In one captivating image, Alia dons a stunning pink swimsuit, setting new standards for beach body goals. A short video reveals the sands adorned with the sweet inscription 'Raha was here,' immortalizing their serene retreat. The infectious joy continues with a boat ride, where Alia's beaming smile and windswept hair add an adventurous touch to their coastal sojourn.

Just days ago, Alia shared more intimate moments from her vacation, including Ranbir Kapoor planting a sweet kiss on her cheeks and Alia cradling Raha during a picturesque sunset. The images exude festive vibes, overflowing joy, and an abundance of love, crafting a perfect tale of their beach retreat.

While basking in marital bliss, Alia continues to soar professionally. After her Hollywood debut in "Heart Of Stone" on Netflix, she charmed audiences in the romantic-comedy family drama film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" alongside Ranveer Singh. Currently, she is actively involved in producing and starring in the much-anticipated project "Jigra," scheduled for release on September 27, 2024.

