Wow! Amitabh Bachchan acknowledges the support system of actors, praises Waheeda Rehman's Simplicity; Says 'With a small compact...'

MUMBAI: In movies like Trishul, Kabhie Kabhie, Reshma Aur Shera, Adaalat, and Namak Halal, among others, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman have worked together. Rehman's favorite makeup item from her makeup box was recently revealed by senior Bachchan during the most recent episode of his quiz program Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Big B recalled his co-actor Rehman's cosmetic habit after asking the KBC 15 competitor about it. He revealed, “Waheeda ji has her favourite compact that she uses to do all her makeup. She keeps that little compact with her all the time.”

Not just Rehman, but also senior Bachchan, discussed how other actors apply their cosmetics. He disclosed, “There are many such actors who keep four people just to hold their mirror because they always want a full-size mirror before going for the shot, they need to see everything, makeup, outfit, and all are perfect.” However, he remained tight-lipped about the name of these actors as he feared that they will “get hold of me”.

Amitabh Bachchan previously appeared in an Instagram reel while promoting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, when he shared his cosmetic tip. He gave appreciation to his makeup artist for making him appear 'khoobsurat' on TV.

The famous Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is granted for "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema," was recently given to Waheeda Rehman. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the other recipients of the highest honor.

