Wow! Amitabh Bachchan adds Luxurious Land Rover Defender 130 to his car collection of Rs 1.41 Crore

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a variety of things, including singing and composing poetry. However, he also has an extensive interest in cars. The actor has a luxury collection of vehicles in his garage that the average individual can only imagine. Bachchan enjoys driving costly vehicles, and he owns several of them, including the Lexus LX570 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. He even briefly drove a Rolls Royce.

The renowned Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased an opulent Land Rover Defender 130 for INR 1.41 crore. His love of style and sophistication is highlighted by the addition of this posh car to his collection.

The Land Rover Defender 130 HSE is distinguished by the Defender series' bold and robust design. The extended wheelbase of the Defender 130 HSE results in a bigger interior space. The Defender 130 has two different powerplant options under the hood. The 3.0-liter 6-cylinder petrol engine, designated as the P400 version, is the first and produces an astonishing 400 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. The second choice is a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder diesel engine known as the D300, which can provide 650 Nm of torque and 300 horsepower. Both engines use an 8-speed automatic transmission and take advantage of mild hybrid technology.

Fans eagerly anticipate his science fiction movie Kalki 2898 AD, in which he co-stars with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Currently, the superstar is busy in hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 on Sony Television.

