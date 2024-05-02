Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Abhishek: "You Are the Best..."

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, Amitabh Bachchan shares a touching wish on social media, expressing admiration for his son's versatility, sincerity, and love.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 20:47
movie_image: 
Amitabh

MUMBAI: As Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday today, the social media realm is abuzz with warm wishes for the charismatic actor. Among the heartfelt messages, a special wish from his father, Amitabh Bachchan, stands out. The legendary actor took to his social media handle to shower praises and express his deep affection for his son.

A fan club dedicated to Abhishek shared a touching video capturing various facets of his personality – from being a dedicated family man to an accomplished actor and a sports enthusiast. In response to this gesture, Amitabh Bachchan responded with a heartfelt message.

"Abhishek .. 'bhaiyu' .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !! My everlasting LOVE .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his social media platform.

Also Read: Stunning! Check out unseen pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities; From Mehendi to Ghudchadi

This emotional wish from the senior Bachchan reflects not only the familial bond but also an acknowledgment of Abhishek's versatility and sincerity in his endeavors. The use of Hindi phrases adds a traditional touch, enhancing the sentiment of love and well-wishing.

As the birthday celebration continues, Abhishek's sister, Shweta Bachchan, shared a cute throwback picture with a sweet note. The post reflects the affectionate bond between the siblings, with Shweta expressing her love for her "little brother."

Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek's niece, also joined in the celebration, posting an old picture featuring the birthday star along with little Navya and Agastya Nanda. Navya described Abhishek as "everyone's favorite, especially mine."

Abhishek Bachchan's recent appearance in the sports drama "Ghoomer" and the upcoming collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala for "Housefull 5" are eagerly anticipated by fans and movie enthusiasts.

Also Read: What! When Abhishek Bachchan candidly admitted disliking his performances; Says ‘Hope I don't start liking them’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla  

    
 

Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan birthday wish Family Bond Versatility Sincerity celebration Ghoomer Housefull 5 Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 20:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Experience the Grandeur of Pracchand Ashok on COLORS: A Love Story That Altered History's Path
MUMBAI: Popular actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh will be seen essaying the roles of Samrat Ashok and Princess...
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans with her...
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion
MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey's recent attempt at a publicity stunt by faking her death to raise awareness about cervical...
Wow! Amber Dhara fame Kashmira Irani set to tie the knot with beau Akshat Saxena; Reveals marriage date
MUMBAI: The star of the show Amber Dhara, Kashmira Irani, is soon to tie the knot with her partner, Akshat Saxena. The...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"
MUMBAI: As Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate the film industry with his recent successes in "Pathaan" and "Jawan,"...
Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo
MUMBAI: The movie continues to dominate the screen over 100 days after its premiere, and the 12th Fail craze shows no...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Mahesh
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"
Vikrant
Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo
Urmila
Wow! Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 50th Birthday with Reflection on Life
Sridevi
What! CBI Files Chargesheet Against YouTuber Accused of Forging Documents in Sridevi's Death Claims