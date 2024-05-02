Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Abhishek: "You Are the Best..."

MUMBAI: As Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday today, the social media realm is abuzz with warm wishes for the charismatic actor. Among the heartfelt messages, a special wish from his father, Amitabh Bachchan, stands out. The legendary actor took to his social media handle to shower praises and express his deep affection for his son.

A fan club dedicated to Abhishek shared a touching video capturing various facets of his personality – from being a dedicated family man to an accomplished actor and a sports enthusiast. In response to this gesture, Amitabh Bachchan responded with a heartfelt message.

"Abhishek .. 'bhaiyu' .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !! My everlasting LOVE .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his social media platform.

This emotional wish from the senior Bachchan reflects not only the familial bond but also an acknowledgment of Abhishek's versatility and sincerity in his endeavors. The use of Hindi phrases adds a traditional touch, enhancing the sentiment of love and well-wishing.

As the birthday celebration continues, Abhishek's sister, Shweta Bachchan, shared a cute throwback picture with a sweet note. The post reflects the affectionate bond between the siblings, with Shweta expressing her love for her "little brother."

Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek's niece, also joined in the celebration, posting an old picture featuring the birthday star along with little Navya and Agastya Nanda. Navya described Abhishek as "everyone's favorite, especially mine."

Abhishek Bachchan's recent appearance in the sports drama "Ghoomer" and the upcoming collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala for "Housefull 5" are eagerly anticipated by fans and movie enthusiasts.

