Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Resilience: Tinnu Anand Recalls Directorial Challenges During Shahenshah, Credits Star's Recovery with Hope

MUMBAI: In a candid interview, Tinnu Anand, renowned director and collaborator with Amitabh Bachchan, sheds light on a pivotal moment during the making of Kaalia. Recounting a scene where Amitabh struggled with a complex Urdu dialogue, Tinnu's father, writer Inder Raj Anand, intervened with a profound message behind the lines.

The scene, involving a dialogue referencing Sanjay Gandhi and the mourning of his untimely death, became a significant challenge for Amitabh. Tinnu Anand anticipated the difficulty and sought guidance from his father, who shared the deeper meaning behind the dialogue, emphasizing the Urdu language's essence.

During the scene's rehearsal, Amitabh faced challenges, leading Tinnu's father to take charge and express disappointment at the actor's struggle with Urdu. The impactful moment unfolded as Amitabh, determined to overcome the hurdle, walked off for ten minutes, rehearsed with an assistant, and returned to deliver the line flawlessly.

Tinnu Anand reflects on the resilience of Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting his dedication to mastering challenging scenes. Despite initial concerns about losing his star, Tinnu's father's guidance and Amitabh's determination resulted in a successful and emotionally charged scene. The director expresses admiration for Amitabh's commitment and the pivotal role his father played in shaping the moment.

This anecdote showcases the collaborative spirit and mutual respect between Tinnu Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, and the influential role played by Tinnu's father in guiding the megastar through challenging artistic endeavors.

Credit: The Indian Express