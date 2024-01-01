Wow! Ananya Panday opens up on being the most possessive girlfriend over BF liking other girl's pics amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: It's unnecessary to introduce Ananya Panday, the well-known Gen-Z actress in Bollywood. The diva made her acting debut with the movie, Student Of The Year 2. She is currently enjoying the limelight from her film, Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, in which the diva won over millions of hearts by showcasing her extraordinary acting abilities.

Ananya frequently makes news about her personal life. For those who are unaware, Ananya and handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly dating. The rumors about Ananya and Aditya dating have never been addressed, but for various reasons, rumors regarding their personal lives keep coming up.

Ananya Panday was asked to talk about modern relationships in a recent interview. The actress replied by saying that she hates situationships. Speaking further on the subject, the actress disclosed that she avoids sharing details about her personal life on social media and that she does not have an account on any dating apps. Ananya stated in the same interview that she doesn't pretend to be in a relationship for the sake of using social media.

Ananya stated, "I hate situationships. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Ananya Panday stated in the same interview that she becomes possessive if she finds her partner admiring beautiful pictures of another girl. The diva responded that she doesn't need a "finsta" (fake account) because she already has one for stalking her ex-boyfriend or her friends. Ananya stated, "I have my own Instagram account for that. We don't need a fake account."

Ananya Panday was previously questioned about the ongoing scrutiny she faces regarding her personal life. She responded by saying that she would rather keep things personal and intimate. Speaking further about the subject, Ananya said that actors and actresses are like regular people and that there is no relationship difference between the two. Ananya also stated that she thinks it's 'unfair' to just put things out there; on the other hand, the actress continued, if someone is happy, they shouldn't hide their relationships or appear cheerful.

For those who don't know, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship hasn't been the subject of media attention for very long. As a few cute pictures from Ananya and Aditya's trip to Europe went viral, rumors began to spread. After that, though, the pair was sighted together at a number of occasions. On social media, pictures of their PDA and sentimental moments are also frequently shared.

