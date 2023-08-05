Wow! Anushka Sharma’s audition tape for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots goes viral

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma came into the limelight right from her first movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She has ruled the big screens thereafter with her performances in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH 10 and many more. The actress surprisingly auditioned for the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film 3 Idiots. Now the actress’s audition tape has gone viral. Anushka was only 19 when she gave the audition.

In the video, Anushka, who celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday begins the video by saying that she has a surprise for everyone. When this was told to director Rajkumar Hirani, the latter denied that the actress ever auditioned for the role.

Meanwhile Aamir Khan is shown the video where the director also joins him and they seem to be impressed by the audio tape of her audition.

Check out the video here;