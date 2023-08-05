Wow! Anushka Sharma’s audition tape for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots goes viral

In the video, Anushka, who celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday begins the video by saying that she has a surprise for everyone.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI:  Anushka Sharma came into the limelight right from her first movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She has ruled the big screens thereafter with her performances in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH 10 and many more. The actress surprisingly auditioned for the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film 3 Idiots. Now the actress’s audition tape has gone viral. Anushka was only 19 when she gave the audition.  

Also Read- Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"

In the video, Anushka, who celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday begins the video by saying that she has a surprise for everyone. When this was told to director Rajkumar Hirani, the latter denied that the actress ever auditioned for the role. 

Meanwhile Aamir Khan is shown the video where the director also joins him and they seem to be impressed by the audio tape of her audition. 

Check out the video here;

Also Read-Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'

Anushka is all set to make her acting comeback with Chakda Xpress which will premiere on Netflix. The movie is a biopic on Indian former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The BTS video of the movie has grabbed everyone’s attention, and Anushka’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the film.

Well, apart from Chakda Xpress, Anushka currently has no films lined up, but we are sure her fans are keen to watch her on the big screens again. Her last release was Zero which had hit the big screens in 2018.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- spotboye 

 

Anushka Sharma 3 Idiots Kareena Kapoor Khan Rajkumar Hirani Aamir Khan R Madhavan Munnabhai MBBS Sanjay Dutt Movie News Sharman Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Manjiri and Abhimanyu file for Abhir's custody
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa: What! Anukush taken aback by seeing change in Barkha and Adhik’s attitude
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Aww! Imlie and Kairi spend fun time at summer camp
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Kairav takes the blame on behalf of Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Beautiful! Aetashaa Sansgiri looks stunning and elegant in her recent photoshoot, take a look
MUMBAI:  Aetashaa Sansgiri is an actress and model who primarily works in Marathi and Hindi television along with...
Wow! Anushka Sharma’s audition tape for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots goes viral
MUMBAI:  Anushka Sharma came into the limelight right from her first movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She has ruled the big...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Wow! Anushka Sharma’s audition tape for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots goes viral
Latest Video
Related Stories
CHILD STARS LISTICLES
MUST READ! From Shreyansh Kaurav to Asmi Deo; child stars ruling television right now!
Priyanka Chopra
Wow! Check out the times when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave us some major couple goals
Deepika Padukone
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Deepika Padukone
Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Dahaad
Interesting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Dahaad and more
LAVANYA TRIPATHI
Beautiful! Lavanya Tripathi looks stunning in different shades of blue, check out the pictures
Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Kya Baat Hai! Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda on comparison with Prabhas, “I love challenges”