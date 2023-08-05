Wow! Anushka Sharma’s audition tape for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots goes viral

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma came into the limelight right from her first movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She has ruled the big screens thereafter with her performances in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH 10 and many more. The actress surprisingly auditioned for the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film 3 Idiots. Now the actress’s audition tape has gone viral. Anushka was only 19 when she gave the audition.
Also Read- Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"
In the video, Anushka, who celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday begins the video by saying that she has a surprise for everyone. When this was told to director Rajkumar Hirani, the latter denied that the actress ever auditioned for the role.
Meanwhile Aamir Khan is shown the video where the director also joins him and they seem to be impressed by the audio tape of her audition.
Check out the video here;
Also Read-Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'
Anushka is all set to make her acting comeback with Chakda Xpress which will premiere on Netflix. The movie is a biopic on Indian former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The BTS video of the movie has grabbed everyone’s attention, and Anushka’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the film.
Well, apart from Chakda Xpress, Anushka currently has no films lined up, but we are sure her fans are keen to watch her on the big screens again. Her last release was Zero which had hit the big screens in 2018.
For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Credit- spotboye
Comments
Add new comment