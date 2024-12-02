Wow! Arshad Warsi officially registers marriage with wife Maria Goretti after 25 Years; Reflects on 'Scariest' Valentine’s Day memory

Valentine's Day fell on February 14, 1999, when the pair exchanged vows. After over 25 years of marriage, the couple has a special Valentine's Day gift for each other. This Valentine's Day, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretii, the famous couple, will celebrate their 25 years of marriage.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 12:18
movie_image: 
Arshad Warsi

MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood actors Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti have been blissfully married for 25 years. Valentine's Day fell on February 14, 1999, when the pair exchanged vows. After over 25 years of marriage, the couple has a special Valentine's Day gift for each other.

(Also read: Welcome To The Jungle: Interesting! Lara Dutta whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in this BTS video goes viral, check it out as Netizens react)

This Valentine's Day, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretii, the famous couple, will celebrate their 25 years of marriage. The couple never had their marriage officially recognized, even after being married for such a long time. However, to make it extra special, on January 23 the actor from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and his spouse officially registered their marriage in a court of law.

Arshad said to the popular news portal that they had never considered it significant or felt it necessary. However, they came to understand its significance when handling property issues and even after someone passed away. “We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that’s all that matters,” he said.

The actor continued to share his scariest Valentine's Day memory in the same interview. He chuckles and says, “I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional, though.”

He further added, “Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn’t during Lent, and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was Feb 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day that I got married (laughs).”

Arshad and Maria will celebrate their silver jubilee this year and also discuss his ideas on leading a happy married life. "Not 'happy married life,' it's been a successful married life,' jokes the actor. The actor described his married life as "insanely crazy," saying that the magic is brought about by the stark differences between him and his spouse.

However, Maria, the proud wife of the Golmaal actor, also discussed their relationship. She revealed that they had it since they had been wanting to do it for a while. Under the Special Marriage Act, the couple married. She continued by saying that only witnesses were permitted, therefore neither their children nor their parents could bring them to the court. She remembered having a good laugh with her spouse while seated in "those big chairs." “Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that?” she shared while laughing.

The Dhamaal actor also shared his opinion that young couples don't put in enough effort to maintain their connection by drawing comparisons between the past and present. He claims that people are now a lot quicker to give up and go on to another relationship if their current one doesn't work out. Nonetheless, he thinks that "being practical doesn't work" and "matters of heart."

He also talked about how his father had taught him to move on from a bad relationship, but there was no assurance that it would bring him happiness again. According to him, for things to work, people must accept each other.

(Also read: Exciting! Amidst Munna Bhai MBBS clocking 20 years, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi show excitement for the film’s 3rd installment)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

Sanjay Dutt Munna Bhai MBBS Gracy Singh Boman Irani Rajkumar Hirani Arshad Warsi Lage Raho Munna Bhai Sanju Movie News Munna Bhai Vidya Balan Rohini Hattangadi Jimmy Sheirgill Indian medical college Asthana Suman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 12:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! After the Cop and Spy universe, here comes the Assassin universe starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff? Here are the details
MUMBAI: It is the time to witness different universe in the indian Cinema, we have seen and loved the cop universe that...
What! Aditya Narayan receives serve flak from netizens for his misbehavior with a fan as he snatches concert attendee’s phone fans say “ He cannot be like his father and this attitude is not acceptable”
MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan is a well-known singer in the entertainment business.The singer started his acting career as a...
Song Out! Check out this new song Sajni from laapataa Ladies featuring Arijit Singh that is sure to make you go ‘AWW!’
MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking...
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! Couple’s wedding invitation will give you beach vibes, check out their hilarious hashtag
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collection of the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Krit Sanon is getting mixed to positive...
Aww! Fans are smitten kittens looking at Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav's chemistry in Pandya Store; say 'Cutest On-screen Jodi'
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Jahnvi Kapoor
Wow! After the Cop and Spy universe, here comes the Assassin universe starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff? Here are the details
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jahnvi Kapoor
Wow! After the Cop and Spy universe, here comes the Assassin universe starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff? Here are the details
laapataa
Song Out! Check out this new song Sajni from laapataa Ladies featuring Arijit Singh that is sure to make you go ‘AWW!’
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! Couple’s wedding invitation will give you beach vibes, check out their hilarious hashtag
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collection of the movie
1
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana's Remarkable Journey: From Rejections to Five Rs 100-Crore Films
1
What! THIS superstar's first film triggers stampede, Prompting Mumbai Police intervention for rescue; Here’s who?