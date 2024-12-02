Wow! Arshad Warsi officially registers marriage with wife Maria Goretti after 25 Years; Reflects on 'Scariest' Valentine’s Day memory

MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood actors Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti have been blissfully married for 25 years. Valentine's Day fell on February 14, 1999, when the pair exchanged vows. After over 25 years of marriage, the couple has a special Valentine's Day gift for each other.

This Valentine's Day, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretii, the famous couple, will celebrate their 25 years of marriage. The couple never had their marriage officially recognized, even after being married for such a long time. However, to make it extra special, on January 23 the actor from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and his spouse officially registered their marriage in a court of law.

Arshad said to the popular news portal that they had never considered it significant or felt it necessary. However, they came to understand its significance when handling property issues and even after someone passed away. “We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that’s all that matters,” he said.

The actor continued to share his scariest Valentine's Day memory in the same interview. He chuckles and says, “I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional, though.”

He further added, “Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn’t during Lent, and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was Feb 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day that I got married (laughs).”

Arshad and Maria will celebrate their silver jubilee this year and also discuss his ideas on leading a happy married life. "Not 'happy married life,' it's been a successful married life,' jokes the actor. The actor described his married life as "insanely crazy," saying that the magic is brought about by the stark differences between him and his spouse.

However, Maria, the proud wife of the Golmaal actor, also discussed their relationship. She revealed that they had it since they had been wanting to do it for a while. Under the Special Marriage Act, the couple married. She continued by saying that only witnesses were permitted, therefore neither their children nor their parents could bring them to the court. She remembered having a good laugh with her spouse while seated in "those big chairs." “Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that?” she shared while laughing.

The Dhamaal actor also shared his opinion that young couples don't put in enough effort to maintain their connection by drawing comparisons between the past and present. He claims that people are now a lot quicker to give up and go on to another relationship if their current one doesn't work out. Nonetheless, he thinks that "being practical doesn't work" and "matters of heart."

He also talked about how his father had taught him to move on from a bad relationship, but there was no assurance that it would bring him happiness again. According to him, for things to work, people must accept each other.

