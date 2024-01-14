Wow! Avika Gor Shines in 'Modern Jugni', Revealing a New Dance Avatar

'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor expresses excitement about her dance in 'Modern Jugni,' highlighting how it showcases a different aspect of herself.
MUMBAI: Avika Gor, renowned for her portrayal in 'Balika Vadhu' and notable movie roles, including 'Tezz' and '1920: Horrors of the Heart,' has stepped into a vibrant dance avatar with the party number 'Modern Jugni.' The actress reveals that this new venture allows her to showcase a side that is different from her previous serious roles.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Avika shares, "I am super excited for 'Modern Jugni.' This is the first time I'm doing a proper dance, Punjabi, kind of a music video. It's a chance to reveal a new aspect of myself and showcase my abilities."

Avika Gor, who gained fame with her versatile performances, finds the characterization of the song to be unexpectedly interesting. The dance choreography and portrayal go beyond her expectations, adding a unique charm to the entire project. Avika expresses her admiration for Jyoti Nooran's voice, and as a fan of both sisters, she is thrilled to be part of the project.

The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress anticipates that the audience will embrace this different and fun side of her. She notes the Bollywood heroine vibe in 'Modern Jugni,' a departure from the serious characters she has portrayed over the years. Avika is delighted to explore a more lively and entertaining role, bringing a new dimension to her artistic repertoire.

Sung by Jyoti Nooran, 'Modern Jugni' promises to be a dynamic addition to the party music scene, featuring Avika Gor's energetic dance moves. The music video is available on Soul Music Studio Official's YouTube channel, giving audiences a chance to witness Avika's refreshing dance avatar.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Prokerala 

