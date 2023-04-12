Wow! THIS Bollywood actress turned down 4 offers of Rajinikanth, Overcame through flop debut; Listed among the most successful actress

MUMBAI: With an extensive fan base, Rajinikanth is regarded as one of the most renowned actors in the movie industry. Everyone wants to work with Rajinikanth, also known as Thalaivar. However, did you know that there is one actress who has turned down Rajinikanth's offers four times in a row?

As per reports of a popular news portal Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down four consecutive offers from Rajinikanth. The superhit movie Padayappa, starring Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya, was initially offered to her by Rajinikanth. Additionally, Baba, Chandramukhi, and Sivaji: The Boss were offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but the actress turned them all down.

Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan eventually collaborated on a film, Enthiran. Another name for the movie is Robot. Shankar helmed the movie, which took home two National Film Awards: Sabu Cyril for Best Production Design and V Srinivas Mohan for Best Special Effects. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not appear in the Robot 2.0 sequel, which starred Akshay Kumar.

For those who don't know, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her cinematic debut in 1997 with the Tamil film Iruvar. Mani Ratnam directed Iruvar, drawing inspiration from the lives of M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and M Karunanidhi. Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Revathi, Gautami, Tabu, and Nassar were among the ensemble cast members of the movie. Even with such well-known stars, Iruvar did poorly at the box office. Iruvar's total receipts were approximately Rs 3.50 crore in Tamil Nadu and between Rs 60–70 lakh in Chennai.

Mani Ratnam is claimed to have lost about Rs 1.2 crore on the movie. Later, the movie rose to cult classic status. Despite her poor box office debut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now regarded as one of the most successful actors in the business and has a sizable fan following. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married into the Bachchan family. In 2007, she wed Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Amitabh Bachchan.

Because of her success, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has amassed a fortune throughout the years via her work as an actress, model, and brand deals, among other things. With an estimated net worth of over Rs 776 crore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among the richest actresses in India.

