Wow! THIS Bollywood actress turned down 4 offers of Rajinikanth, Overcame through flop debut; Listed among the most successful actress

As per reports of a popular news portal Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down four consecutive offers from Rajinikanth. The superhit movie Padayappa, starring Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya, was initially offered to her by Rajinikanth.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 05:15
movie_image: 
Rajinikanth

MUMBAI: With an extensive fan base, Rajinikanth is regarded as one of the most renowned actors in the movie industry. Everyone wants to work with Rajinikanth, also known as Thalaivar. However, did you know that there is one actress who has turned down Rajinikanth's offers four times in a row?

As per reports of a popular news portal Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down four consecutive offers from Rajinikanth. The superhit movie Padayappa, starring Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya, was initially offered to her by Rajinikanth. Additionally, Baba, Chandramukhi, and Sivaji: The Boss were offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but the actress turned them all down.

Also read: Surprising! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals being the first one to apologize after a fight with Abhishek Bachchan

Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan eventually collaborated on a film, Enthiran. Another name for the movie is Robot. Shankar helmed the movie, which took home two National Film Awards: Sabu Cyril for Best Production Design and V Srinivas Mohan for Best Special Effects. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not appear in the Robot 2.0 sequel, which starred Akshay Kumar.

For those who don't know, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her cinematic debut in 1997 with the Tamil film Iruvar. Mani Ratnam directed Iruvar, drawing inspiration from the lives of M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and M Karunanidhi. Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Revathi, Gautami, Tabu, and Nassar were among the ensemble cast members of the movie. Even with such well-known stars, Iruvar did poorly at the box office. Iruvar's total receipts were approximately Rs 3.50 crore in Tamil Nadu and between Rs 60–70 lakh in Chennai.

Mani Ratnam is claimed to have lost about Rs 1.2 crore on the movie. Later, the movie rose to cult classic status. Despite her poor box office debut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now regarded as one of the most successful actors in the business and has a sizable fan following.  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married into the Bachchan family. In 2007, she wed Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Amitabh Bachchan.

Because of her success, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has amassed a fortune throughout the years via her work as an actress, model, and brand deals, among other things. With an estimated net worth of over Rs 776 crore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among the richest actresses in India.

Also read: Melodramatic! Aishwarya Rai opens up on being called 'Bachchan Bahu’; Says 'It Sounds A Little More Dramatic...'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA

Ashneer Grover Maneesh Sharma Tubelight Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vivek Oberoi Salman Khan Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Sohail Khan Tiger 3 Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi Bollywood Robot Rajinikanth ROBOT 2.0 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 05:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhosle family in shock to witness Ishaan and Savi's closeness
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
MUMBAI: Every actor wishes to have one landmark film in their filmography. Sometimes a film or a character played by...
Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush
MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. Over the...
WOW! Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta throwback audition video proves that he is one talented star
MUMBAI: Adhik Mehta has become a household name for his role Adhik Mehta in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa. ...
Must read! Kritika Kamra reveals how the entertainment industry is 'quick to judge' and 'typecast' people
MUMBAI: In an interview post the success of her last project Bambai Meri Jaan, actor Kritika Kamra mentioned how she...
Recent Stories
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
Priyanka
Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush
Kritika
Must read! Kritika Kamra reveals how the entertainment industry is 'quick to judge' and 'typecast' people
Arbaaz
Shocking! Do you know? Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani confirms break up; Says ‘I definitely find it very demeaning…’
Sandeep Reddy
Shocking! Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses the controversy surrounding 'Kabir Singh's 'non-consensual kiss' scene; Says 'Bhool jao...'
Amitabh
What! Here are the lesser known events that occurred in reaction to Amitabh Bachchan's fatal injury on the sets of Coolie, read on