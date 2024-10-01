Wow! Bollywood’s newest rumoured couple and The Archies co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina spotted together in the city

MUMBAI: Stepping into the limelight since their introduction by The Archies, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been at the center of dating rumors. While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their occasional joint outings and shared New Year celebrations continue to fuel speculation. The alleged lovebirds were recently captured by paparazzi on a Tuesday evening as they arrived together for dinner in the city.

On January 9, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made a joint entrance at Gigi Mumbai for dinner. Khushi exuded elegance in a white, full-sleeved off-shoulder top paired with a brown leather mini skirt and heels. Opting for a minimal and classy approach, she wore no jewelry and left her loosely curled hair open. Her makeup was subtle with nude lipstick and a radiant glow on her cheeks.

Vedang sported a casual yet handsome look, donning a white t-shirt under a black shirt, charcoal-colored jeans, and crisp white sports shoes. He completed the ensemble with a silver chain.

