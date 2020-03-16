Wow! Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is making headlines for her designer bag, the cost of which will make your jaw-dropped

Mouni Roy plays the role of Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 18:49
movie_image: 
Wow! Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is making headlines for her designer bag, the cost of which will make your jaw-dropped

MUMBAI :Mouni Roy who will be seen next in Brahmastra was clicked today at the airport. The actress looked lovely in a black dress and sunglasses. However, what caught attention was her bag from Yves Saint Laurent. The cost of the bag is above USD 4000, it is USD 4,400 to be precise. When we convert it to desi money, it comes up to above Rs 3, 50,000.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Check out the Queen like lives of THESE tv celebs after they tied the knot with rich husbands

Mouni Roy is a fashionista and her bag collection is quite enviable. She has a lovely collection of sling bags from Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent. She seems to love the quilted textured bags from designer labels.

The actress got married to Suraj Nambiar in the month of January 2022. He is an investment banker based in Dubai. The actress lives in Mumbai and Dubai. They have also started an app for students.

Also Read:Irksome! This is what Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy hates the most about hubby Suraj Nambiar, read on to know more

Mouni Roy is playing the role of Junoon in Brahmastra. She is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. When the trailer came out, Mouni Roy was trending and how. Given her experience of working in Chroma, she was perfect for the role. Of late, she has been seen on Dance India Dance Lil Masters as a judge.

Mouni Roy's music videos have done well too. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and is produced by Karan Johar.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Brahmastra Mouni Roy Naagin Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev KGF: Chapter 1 DID Li’l Masters Kaho Na Yaar Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 18:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST READ! Udaariyaan's Jasmine aka Isha Malviya's fashion inspiration is not wearing co-ords instead make new sets of outfits
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Maddam Sir: What! Electricity bill of 6 crore, officer refuses to help
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Sakhi panics as Anvita asks for her dress back
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Prachi is kidnapped; is anxious about being condemned to a cruel fate
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Sonal to call off the wedding
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Phew! The deal is finalized, Ram and Priya get sentimental over Pihu’s interview
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Recent Stories
Wow! Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is making headlines for her designer bag, the cost of which will make your jaw-dropped
Wow! Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is making headlines for her designer bag, the cost of which will make your jaw-dropped
Latest Video