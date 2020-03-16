Wow! Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is making headlines for her designer bag, the cost of which will make your jaw-dropped

MUMBAI :Mouni Roy who will be seen next in Brahmastra was clicked today at the airport. The actress looked lovely in a black dress and sunglasses. However, what caught attention was her bag from Yves Saint Laurent. The cost of the bag is above USD 4000, it is USD 4,400 to be precise. When we convert it to desi money, it comes up to above Rs 3, 50,000.

Mouni Roy is a fashionista and her bag collection is quite enviable. She has a lovely collection of sling bags from Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent. She seems to love the quilted textured bags from designer labels.

The actress got married to Suraj Nambiar in the month of January 2022. He is an investment banker based in Dubai. The actress lives in Mumbai and Dubai. They have also started an app for students.

Mouni Roy is playing the role of Junoon in Brahmastra. She is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. When the trailer came out, Mouni Roy was trending and how. Given her experience of working in Chroma, she was perfect for the role. Of late, she has been seen on Dance India Dance Lil Masters as a judge.

Mouni Roy's music videos have done well too. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and is produced by Karan Johar.

