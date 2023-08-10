Wow! Buying first house after the success of Hum Paanch and bungalow after Mr India, Boney Kapoor reflects on his journey

Boney Kapoor recently shared insights into his early film-producing career. His first three films, namely Hum Paanch (1980), Woh Saat Din (1983), and Mr India (1987), not only enjoyed substantial success at the box office but also propelled Boney’s ascent on the social ladder.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 19:30
movie_image: 
BONEY KAPOOR

MUMBAI: Boney Kapoor recently shared insights into his early film-producing career. His first three films, namely Hum Paanch (1980), Woh Saat Din (1983), and Mr India (1987), not only enjoyed substantial success at the box office but also propelled Boney’s ascent on the social ladder.

Also read - Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi

Reflecting on this journey, Boney revealed that it was after the release of Mr India that he acquired his first bungalow, marking a significant milestone in his life. 

Additionally, he mentioned how the profits from Woh Saat Din allowed him to fulfill his family responsibilities, including his sister’s wedding. The filmmaker acknowledged that each movie brought incremental growth to his career.

Speaking about the same, Boney Kapoor told The New Indian, “I made Hum Paanch in Rs 11 lakh. Woh Saat Din I made in Rs 21 lakh and these films gave me a good return on investment. They were profitable. Like after Hum Panch’s success, I bought my first house. We used to live in rental properties before that. With the profits I earned from Woh Saat Din, I got my sister married. I bought my first bungalow after Mr India. With every film, there was some growth and now I am here.”

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Boney had disclosed that the success of Hum Paanch had not only secured his financial stability but also enabled him to settle his father’s debts, leaving him with Rs 1 lakh in the bank.

Also read - Must read! Boney Kapoor breaks silence on the delay of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

Currently, after producing the Tamil action heist film Thunivu, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, Boney Kapoor is preparing for the release of his upcoming biographical sports drama Maidaan. The film, directed by Amit Sharma, stars Ajay Devgan in the lead role.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Boney Kapoor Sridevi Hum Paanch Woh Saat Din Mr India Amit Sharma Ajay Devgn Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated reality TV programs is Bigg Boss 17. The third season of Salman Khan, which is...
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Jassi in the well-known Indian TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,...
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
MUMBAI: The actress Tina Datta discussed her unique relationship with the city while recently visiting Ahmedabad. After...
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar is widely recognized as Kashmira from the Star Bharat series May I Come In Madam and is known...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Jiya
Must read! Jiya Shankar opens up on her role in the upcoming Karan Johar Movie, bold scenes, coping with online criticism
Arijit
Incredible! Vishal Bhardwaj's Fascinating Journey of Arijit Singh feels evolved beautifully from ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’; Says ‘I became fans of his voice….’
Vijay
Oh No! Vijay Varma opens up about paparazzi attention since dating Tamannaah Bhatia; Says 'They Lost Their Minds...’
Anurag
Wow! Anurag Kashyap praises Shazia Iqbal's unique vision in Bebaak; Says ‘There are many worlds that I haven’t seen…’
Varun
Interesting! Varun Dhawan embraces a new perspective, shifts focus away from the industry rat race; Says ‘I have actually stopped….’