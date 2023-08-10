Wow! Buying first house after the success of Hum Paanch and bungalow after Mr India, Boney Kapoor reflects on his journey

MUMBAI: Boney Kapoor recently shared insights into his early film-producing career. His first three films, namely Hum Paanch (1980), Woh Saat Din (1983), and Mr India (1987), not only enjoyed substantial success at the box office but also propelled Boney’s ascent on the social ladder.

Reflecting on this journey, Boney revealed that it was after the release of Mr India that he acquired his first bungalow, marking a significant milestone in his life.

Additionally, he mentioned how the profits from Woh Saat Din allowed him to fulfill his family responsibilities, including his sister’s wedding. The filmmaker acknowledged that each movie brought incremental growth to his career.

Speaking about the same, Boney Kapoor told The New Indian, “I made Hum Paanch in Rs 11 lakh. Woh Saat Din I made in Rs 21 lakh and these films gave me a good return on investment. They were profitable. Like after Hum Panch’s success, I bought my first house. We used to live in rental properties before that. With the profits I earned from Woh Saat Din, I got my sister married. I bought my first bungalow after Mr India. With every film, there was some growth and now I am here.”

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Boney had disclosed that the success of Hum Paanch had not only secured his financial stability but also enabled him to settle his father’s debts, leaving him with Rs 1 lakh in the bank.

Currently, after producing the Tamil action heist film Thunivu, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, Boney Kapoor is preparing for the release of his upcoming biographical sports drama Maidaan. The film, directed by Amit Sharma, stars Ajay Devgan in the lead role.

