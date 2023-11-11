Wow! Check out this inside picture from Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash

While a lot of celebs are being spotted entering and exiting the Diwali bash held by Amritpal Singh Bindra, now we have got an inside picture from the party.
MUMBAI : The Hindi movie industry is made up of a lot of big names that made a really big Impact. One such name is Amritpal Singh Bindra, a well-known film producer who is known for projects like Bandish Bandits, Maja Ma and Love Per Square Foot.

The Producer is not just known for his movies but also for hosting mind-blowing parties. Last year, the producer had hosted a Diwali party where we could see a lot of celebs who marked their presence.

Now, it’s festive time of Diwali again and when it comes to celebration, the B-town celebs never look back. Recently we saw how Manish Malhotra threw an amazing Diwali party where all the celebs came to mark their presence with ethnic fashion A-game.

This time, Amritpal Singh Bindra has once again made it to the headlines with his amazing Diwali bash where we got to see a huge number of celebs entering the party.

While a lot of celebs are being spotted entering and exiting the Diwali bash held by Amritpal Singh Bindra, now we have got an inside picture from the party. The audience has been waiting for inside picture for some time now and so we are here with the inside picture.

Take a look at the picture below which is shared by Madhuri Dixit:

 

 

We can see in the picture there are celebs like designer Manish Malhotra and actors like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Panday, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and many more.

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

