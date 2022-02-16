News

Wow! Check out the casual looks of the actor Karan Deol

Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol is one such name which definitely gives us some amazing dressing goal, having said that today let us have a look at some of the casual looks of the actor Karan Deol

16 Feb 2022 09:24 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Deol is no doubt one of the promising actors we have from the new generation. Right from his debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas the actor has made his strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

In his first movie itself the actor showed his potential in terms of acting and action. The actor was recently loved for his second movie Velle. No doubt he is one of the promising actors from the new generation.

Actor Karan Deol is no doubt very active on social media, he keeps on sharing his pictures along with his pet dogs, and we can see many pictures of him in his casual clothing.

No doubt he is one such name to whom the fans look up to when it comes to casual look and fashion goals.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the casual looks of the actor Karan Deol.

Indeed we cannot take our eyes off these pictures of the actor Karan Deol. We can see the actor flawlessly flaunting his casual looks in these pictures and giving us some major fashion goals.

No doubt the actor has made a strong mark not only with his acting performances but also with his cuteness.

What are your views on the actor Karan Deol and these pictures of the actor do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

