Wow! Check out the dreamy set up of Malvika Raaj's wedding ceremony in Goa

Malvika Raaj, the young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is now married. The actor tied the knot with boyfriend and businessman Pranav Bagga at The Westin Goa on Thursday. Below is an exclusive inside tour of their gorgeous wedding venue.
MUMBAI: Malvika Raaj, the young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is now married. The actor tied the knot with boyfriend and businessman Pranav Bagga at The Westin Goa on Thursday. Below is an exclusive inside tour of their gorgeous wedding venue.

One of the highlights of the wedding was a flamingo-themed pre-wedding festivity that took place next to the fountain and swimming pool at The Westin Goa. Given the lush greenery around the water, the visual looked like a page out of The Jungle Book.

Flamingos and camels in pink adorned the area where the bride and the groom sat, with the candy-coated colour adding to the festive mood of the occasion.

A floating restaurant was set up around the fountain and the pool of the property. With tables and chairs set up inside the stream of water, guests were encouraged to dip their toes while sipping on their drinks.

A special ‘Garden of Love’ was set up on the guests' way to the main wedding venue. As the pheras and the varmala took place on the rooftop next to the continental restaurant Thyme & Ash, the guests were treated to a welcome by a garden full of flowers in the lobby outside the restaurant.

Malvika announced her engagement to Pranav earlier in August 2023. They had a dreamy proposal in Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Malvika earlier shared a string of pictures from her dreamy proposal, which she captioned, “Here we are, we’ve just begun, And after all this time, our time has come, Here we are, still goin’ strong, Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou.”

Apart from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she also appeared in the action film Squad, which also starred actor Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzin Denzongpa. The film premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

