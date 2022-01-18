Wow! Check out the Love story of Tapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is indeed one of the finest talents we have in Bollywood industry, the actress with her number of films has made her strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and also at the box office. No doubt she is known as one of the strongest actresses in Bollywood when it comes to performances.

We have also seen that actress has kept her personal life away from the media and limelight, we have often seen and heard the actress talking about her partner Mathias Boe, but as we all know she is not at all comfortable sharing much detail about her personal life.

Today we are going to discuss the sweet love story between Taapsee Pannu and Mathias.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is reportedly dating Mathias Boe who is a badminton player who hails from Denmark.

In one of her media interactions actress Taapsee Pannu revealed that she met him during a Badminton match, she was a spectator and he was a player and they ended up chatting on Twitter a bit and then they met each other. Since then it's been stable, nice, happy, and calm. The actress also said no baggage, no burden relationship .

Indeed we have seen some amazing pictures of the actress Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe which were floating around social media. Indeed these pictures have grabbed the attention of the fans and they are now eagerly waiting for the official confirmation.

On the work done actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the movie Burrr, which will be directed by Ajay Bahl, ‘Blurr’ marks Taapsee’s maiden production venture. The thriller also stars Gulshan Devaiah in the lead role. Apart from this, Taapsee will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta', ‘Shabaash Mithu’, ‘Do Baaraa’ and ‘Mishan Impossible’.

