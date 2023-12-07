Wow! Check out the times Janhvi Kapoor looked sizzling in saree

Recently we have seen the actress Janhvi Kapoor grabbing the attention of the fan in her saree and today let us have look at the times she has Kapoor ruled the hearts of fans in saree
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 15:09
movie_image: 
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI :  Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, over the time with her amazing and cuteness the actress has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans and also into the acting space.

No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and shower their love towards the actress, as we all know the trailer of the upcoming movie of Janhvi Kapoor Bawaal was launched in Dubai where the actress was seen and later we have seen the actress grabbing the attention of fans in saree.

 


Indeed the actress Janhvi Kapoor is looking stunning in saree and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, well having said that today let us have a look at the times Janhvi Kapoor has aced her sorry saree look.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing the attention with her saree looks and she is the Perfect Combination of hotness and cuteness and she is such a name who definitely knows to acing the saree look with lot of grace.

ALSO READ –Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done

 


No doubt these pictures are grabbing the attention of the fans and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Janhvi Kapoor and how will you rate her saree look, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Entertaining! What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re

 
 

Janhvi Kapoor JANHVI KAPOOR FANS JANHVI KAPOOR SAREE JANHVI KAPOOR HOT JANHVI KAPOOR SEXY Amazon Prime Bawaal Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 15:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Malan and Bebika get into a massive fight for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : The fourth week of Bigg Boss OTT started with a lot of drama beginning with the nomination task, where the...
Exclusive! “The problems are real this time and the gets more funnier” Apoorva Arora
MUMBAI :Actress Apoorva Arora has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting projects, she is...
Wow! Check out the times Janhvi Kapoor looked sizzling in saree
MUMBAI :  Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, over the...
WOAH! Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside
MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been in the news for the past few months because of their rumoured...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati get into a physical fight as they begin their journey on Roadies with their gang
MUMBAI :  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Gungun's trust is shattered by Radha; will Radha be able to win her all over again?
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Wow! Check out the times Janhvi Kapoor looked sizzling in saree
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside
WOAH! Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done
perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
Entertaining! What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain
Whoa! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur confirm dating each other? Rumored couple attend Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain
as this video takes us down memory lane!
Revisit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Enchanting “Devdas” as this video takes us down memory lane!
netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy
Trolled! “Makeup ke chakkar mein passport bhul gayi”, netizens troll actress Mouni Roy for THIS incident at the airport